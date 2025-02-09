The road to 2025 midterms: the choice to make or break cycles

The 2025 election is fast approaching, and the age-old question still stands: can Filipinos challenge the status quo by making informed choices that will elect servant-leaders who will prioritize the country’s development?

What choices do we have currently other than traditional, run-of-the-mill Filipino politicians with their familiar surnames bannered all throughout the metro? Let’s keep in mind as well that the midterm elections will shape national policies that will determine the conditions of the 2028 presidential race.

The 2025 elections are indeed a major stimulus for the fate of our nation. However, multifaceted problems persist in our political landscape.

Filipino political dynasties

Firstly, the preservation of political dynasties. Although prohibited by the 1987 Constitution, the prevalence of dynasties in our politics can be attributed to the lack of an enabling law that dictates the extent to which families shall be prohibited from holding power.

Some political families may act responsibly upon their duties, but studies on nepotism and political dynasties often show that political seats interconnected by family ties result in poverty, corruption, and preferential appointments.

Currently, we have two political dynasties going at each other, both holding the highest seats in the nation, but we’ll discuss that later.

Most Filipino political dynasties have been around long enough to make themselves an unofficial affiliate of a place or an elected post. With Filipino values of being ‘suki’ and a misguided version of loyalty, our countrymen tend to ‘bet’ on their "manok" rather than taking time to research candidates, their experiences, and even the functions of the government seats they are running for.

These politicians also focus on tying their names or administrations to government infrastructure projects, leading voters to base their choices on the number of buildings constructed rather than on character and competence.

Compassionate aid or campaign tool

Currently, slates of both national and local candidates are dominated by familiar surnames. Let's hope that our social media platforms can help highlight competent leaders.

The prevalence of poverty also makes elections problematic. Traditional politicians, particularly those from dynasties, often have a surefire way of securing votes: cash handouts. Voters who sell their votes may not realize the severe implications of electing incompetent leaders – but can we blame them if their choice translates to financial survival?

The rise of ayuda and its various forms of government financial assistance over the last few years has also sparked controversy and allegations of vote-buying. Candidates now have unfettered freedom to package and participate in the distribution of ayuda, presenting it as their personal generosity rather than a public service funded by taxpayers.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) seems aware of the impact of the current ayuda system. Comelec Chairman George Garcia revealed that one of its committees is proposing a ban on ayuda distribution for at least ten days before the polls.

Philstar.com Commission on Elections Chairman George Garcia

“The committee is proposing to the Commission en banc that all kinds of ayuda will be prohibited ten days before the election,” said Garcia.

“We are studying that because it has implications for our countrymen who rely on those ayuda,” he added.

Our social media nightmare

In theory, social media platforms should be our greatest weapon against disinformation. But since 2016, we have had to deal with strategic political sleight of hand, fake news, and sensationalized issues.

Our greatest tool for platforming advocacies has also been weaponized by political machinery to spread false information, with division as its endgame.

Political propaganda often uses “sleight of hand” tactics—curated online personas, misleading captions, edited videos, and even employing trolls or fake accounts to manipulate conversations and arguments in favor of certain politicians.

Fake news, as we all know, has been around for quite some time. The difference now is that it’s harder to distinguish fake profiles, as many have been around for years, making them more convincing.

Sensationalizing or exaggerating issues is also a common propaganda tactic. By creating panic or hysteria, political operators alienate reason from voters who refuse to dig deeper into the facts, capitalizing on human emotions and reactionary behavior.

The effects of a media giant’s absence

ABS-CBN ceased broadcasting in 2020, and yet the void of its closure is yet to be filled. Although the network has shifted to online platforms, providing as much information as it can with limited resources, the end of its franchise was most felt by communities in far-flung areas.

Without ABS-CBN’s provincial networks, many localities have been cut off from a major media watchdog, leaving them vulnerable to misinformation and manipulation.

Along with rampant disinformation and widespread false narratives, these conditions create an environment where corruption, deception, and abuse flourish.

The vice president’s impeachment

Currently, Vice President Sara Duterte and the president’s allies are engaged in a political power struggle unfolding before our eyes. With VP Sara’s impeachment complaint on its way to the Senate, it’s only a matter of time until a conviction or acquittal is reached.

Philstar.com The last session of the House of Representatives under the 19th Congress where 215 members or more than two-thirds backed the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte on Feb. 5, 2025.

The trial, however, is set to take place after the midterm elections, meaning it will be determined by a newly elected Senate – adding another layer of significance to the 2025 elections.

Implications for the 2028 elections

A newly elected Congress and Senate will shape the momentum of the 2028 presidential race. A seat in either house can provide leverage for potential presidentiables.

National interest must also be considered. The Philippines' foreign policy is at a crossroads, with the 2028 president poised to decide: Do we align with China and heed its threats, or do we remain with our American allies and risk becoming a geopolitical battleground?

AFP/Jam Sta. Rosa People cast their votes in the presidential election at a polling precinct in Batac, Ilocos Norte on May 9, 2022.

The bottom line

Filipino voters face formidable challenges in 2025. The influence of social media, the absence of a major independent broadcast network, and the persistence of patronage politics all threaten the integrity of the electoral process.

However, the power to change the system still lies in the hands of the electorate.

The 2025 midterm elections will not just determine the country’s trajectory for the next three years—they will shape the political landscape leading to 2028 and beyond.

Voters must break free from misinformation and political manipulation, critically assess candidates, and make informed decisions. The fate of the nation rests on whether Filipinos will continue the cycle of complacency or demand real change. The choice is ours to make.

