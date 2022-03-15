^

News Commentary

How to sustainably manage traffic on EDSA

Green EDSA Movement - Philstar.com
March 15, 2022 | 10:45am
EDSA traffic
Slow-moving traffic and congestion on EDSA, a main thoroughfare across Metro Manila, as seen in January 2022, the second year of the pandemic.
Philstar.com/Deejae Dumlao

Better mobility is a must for the economy to recover from the deepest recession in decades and for society to function efficiently.

It is time for a paradigm shift away from decades-old traffic and road management practices of Metro Manila traffic managers. Vehicle number coding and adding more road space for private vehicles have not yielded the expected benefits as shown by worsening traffic conditions on EDSA as Covid lockdown rules are being wound down.

It is time to embrace and implement the best practices and smart solutions long adopted abroad and embodied in the National Transport Plan (NTP) of NEDA approved in 2017 by President Duterte to sustainably solve traffic congestion, moderate air pollution and improve quality of life in Metro Manila.

NTP’s approach to traffic and road management is grounded on the reality that urban road space is a finite resource that must be utilized judiciously, and that private vehicles are the least efficient people mover. NTP prioritizes people mobility with a vehicle occupancy-oriented approach that extracts higher productivity from the road space to attain higher people throughput.

The NTP has three key policy guidelines – prioritization of mass public transportation, alternative non-motorized mobility through biking and walking, and travel demand management based on vehicle occupancy as a means to regulate vehicle volume on the road.

Accordingly, we recommend the following measures:

  1. Implement a high occupancy vehicle, or HOV, rule for free access to EDSA during peak hours, while imposing a congestion charge on vehicles with lower than the prescribed minimum occupancy similar to the Electronic Road Pricing system in Singapore and London.
     
  2. Widen sidewalks by allocating one full lane in each direction for active people mobility and greening with trees and landscaping;
     
  3. Allot a second lane at busway stations for express buses to bypass local buses and speed up traffic flow of public buses;
     
  4. Complete the bike lane network in major and secondary roads;
     
  5. Build park-and-ride facilities at key entry points to the city core for motorists to park their vehicle and take public transport;

A new normal currently exists. Traffic on the new busway has improved, while private vehicle lanes remain the outlier with daily congestion the norm. This situation must change.

The current record-high fuel prices will likely exert a depressing pressure on car use, but this must not lull traffic managers into complacency. This fuel crisis must be taken as an opportunity to institute long-term sustainable mobility solutions with the salutary effect of mitigating climate change from lower vehicle emissions.

 

--

Green EDSA Movement is an initiative launched in April 2021 to transform EDSA into a tree-lined greenway and prioritize people's mobility.

EDSA

EPIFANIO DE LOS SANTOS AVENUE

GREEN EDSA MOVEMENT

METRO MANILA

METRO TRAFFIC
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
How to sustainably manage traffic on EDSA
2 hours ago

How to sustainably manage traffic on EDSA

By Green EDSA Movement | 2 hours ago
Better mobility is a must for the economy to recover from the deepest recession in decades and for society to function efficiently....
News Commentary
fbtw
Digital-ready bank frontliners and the future of banking
3 days ago

Digital-ready bank frontliners and the future of banking

By Paco A. Pangalangan | 3 days ago
I once again had the pleasure of moderating a stellar panel of experts from the banking sector.
News Commentary
fbtw
Ukraine is at crossroads &ndash; and so are we
9 days ago

Ukraine is at crossroads – and so are we

By Renato Cruz De Castro | 9 days ago
Russia has invested huge amounts of money to rebuild its conventional military capabilities in the last few years.
News Commentary
fbtw
In a democracy, knowledge is power
February 26, 2022 - 12:33pm

In a democracy, knowledge is power

By Paco A. Pangalangan | February 26, 2022 - 12:33pm
The elections this year will be a high-stakes, make-or-break exercise.
News Commentary
fbtw
Advancing digital inclusion for resilient, sustainable future
February 19, 2022 - 10:06am

Advancing digital inclusion for resilient, sustainable future

By Felix Vitangcol | February 19, 2022 - 10:06am
Technology and digital transformation are ultimately meant to benefit people’s way of life and the environment.
News Commentary
fbtw
Combating online child exploitation with technology, policy
February 12, 2022 - 10:50am

Combating online child exploitation with technology, policy

By Paco A. Pangalangan | February 12, 2022 - 10:50am
Kids are spending much more time online because of COVID-19.
News Commentary
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with