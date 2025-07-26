^

Nation

Another ethnic Teduray chieftain killed in Central Mindanao

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 26, 2025 | 5:08pm
Another ethnic Teduray chieftain killed in Central Mindanao
Bullets shattered the windshield of the multicab of an ethnic Teduray chieftain killed by ambushers in South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur on Friday, July 25, 2025.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Gunmen killed a Teduray leader in an ambush in the upland South Upi town in Maguindanao del Sur on Friday afternoon, July 25.

The slain Nicasio Mindo is the 87th traditional community figurehead of the Teduray tribe murdered in attacks in different Central Mindanao towns since 2018.

Local executives and officials of the South Upi Municipal Police Station told reporters on Saturday, July 26, that Mindo and his wife Dindin, also a Teduray, were together in their red multicab, on their way somewhere, when they were attacked by gunmen at a stretch of a highway in Sitio Lenan in Barangay Romongaob.

Mindo died instantly from bullet wounds sustained in the ambush that left his spouse wounded.

Their assailants immediately escaped using getaway motorcycles, according to barangay officials and investigators from the South Upi municipal police who responded to the incident.

Brig. Gen. Jaysen De Guzman, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, had ordered the officials of the Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Police Office and their subordinate-officers assigned to South Upi to enlist the help of local officials and Teduray chieftains in putting a closure to the atrocity.

Records from police and Army units in Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte provinces in the Bangsamoro region and in nearby towns in Sultan Kudarat in Region 12 indicate that 87 Teduray tribal leaders had been killed, including Mindo, in one attack after another since 2018, all unresolved.

Like Mindo, most of the slain Teduray leaders were vocal about the wanton intrusion of heavily armed non-Tedurays into their state-recognized ancestral domains, forcibly taking over rice and cornfields of native inhabitants relying mainly on farming as means of livelihood.

Froilyn Tenorio Mendoza, representative of the Teduray community in the 80-seat Bangsamoro parliament, has condemned the fatal ambush of Mindo and urged the police and military to identify the culprits for prosecution.

“The incident is very saddening for us,” Mendoza told reporters.

A Teduray chieftain, Leticio Datuwata, chief of their tribe’s Justice and Governance Group, said they want officials of the Bangsamoro regional government to help them address the security threats besetting their community, which had lost many tribal leaders to gun attacks in recent years.

AMBUSH
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIST: Provinces, cities, municipalities under state of calamity

LIST: Provinces, cities, municipalities under state of calamity

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Here's a list of local governments that have declared a state of calamity due to the southwest monsoon and impact of #CrisingPH,...
Nation
fbtw
Marikina, Malabon, Las Pi&ntilde;as declare state of calamity

Marikina, Malabon, Las Piñas declare state of calamity

By EJ Macababbad | 2 days ago
Local officials in Las Piñas, Marikina and Malabon have declared a state of calamity following the onslaught of monsoon...
Nation
fbtw
Caloocan, Valenzuela declare state of calamity

Caloocan, Valenzuela declare state of calamity

By EJ Macababbad | 17 hours ago
The cities of Caloocan and Valenzuela were placed under a state of calamity yesterday following days of heavy rainfall caused...
Nation
fbtw
9 Customs personnel sacked

9 Customs personnel sacked

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs has relieved from their posts nine BOC employees reportedly involved in extortion at the Ninoy Aquino...
Nation
fbtw
Comelec holds mock polls for BARMM elections

Comelec holds mock polls for BARMM elections

By Rhodina Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Mock polls in preparation for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) parliamentary elections will be...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sue prosecutors in De Lima case, DOJ urged

Sue prosecutors in De Lima case, DOJ urged

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
Sen. Francis Pangilinan yesterday called on the Department of Justice to pursue administrative and criminal charges against...
Nation
fbtw
DA ensures stable food supply

DA ensures stable food supply

By Christine Boton | 17 hours ago
Despite reporting over P1.1 billion in damage to agriculture caused by tropical cyclones and the southwest monsoon, the Department...
Nation
fbtw
Worker killed in Cavite landslide

Worker killed in Cavite landslide

By Arnell Ozaeta | 17 hours ago
A construction worker was killed while two others were reported missing in a landslide at a construction site in this town...
Nation
fbtw
185 students collapse due to heat exhaustion

185 students collapse due to heat exhaustion

By Roel PareÃ±o | 17 hours ago
Up to 185 high school students collapsed due to heat exhaustion in Isabela City, Basilan on Thursday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with