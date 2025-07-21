MMDA halts number coding on July 21 amid heavy rains, floods

Motorists inch forward while residents wade through flooded streets in Dagupan City, as high tide and heavy rain due to the southwest monsoon triggered widespread flooding on Monday morning, July 21, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) lifted the number coding scheme on Monday, July 21, due to heavy rains and flooding caused by the southwest monsoon or habagat.

“Suspendido ang pagpapatupad ng number coding scheme simula ngayong hapon ng Hulyo 21, 2025 dahil sa matinding ulat na dulot ng habagat,” the advisory read.

(The implementation of the number coding scheme is suspended starting this afternoon, July 21, 2025 due to severe weather caused by the southwest monsoon.)

The MMDA also urged motorists to drive cautiously and observe traffic rules, especially with roads still wet and slippery.

For 2025, the MMDA has the following scheme:

Monday - Cars with license plate number ending in 1 or 2

Tuesday - Cars with license plate number ending in 3 or 4

Wednesday - Cars with license plate number ending in 5 or 6

Thursday - Cars with license plate number ending in 7 or 8

Friday - Cars with license plate number ending in 9 or 0

The Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program (UUVRP), or number coding scheme, was designed to ease traffic congestion on public roads and applies only to private vehicles.

On regular days, the scheme is enforced from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., though some cities and specific roads follow modified coding schedules.

At 11 a.m., PAGASA raised an orange rainfall warning over Metro Manila and surrounding provinces, forecasting intense rains that may lead to widespread flooding and landslides.

As heavy rains persist, Malacañang suspended classes and government work in Metro Manila and other Luzon areas effective 1 p.m.