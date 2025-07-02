Slain Quezon City cop gets PNP medal

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Nicolas Torre III and National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Chief Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin along with other officials and colleagues pay their last respects as they visit the wake of killed-in-duty Patrolman Harwin Curtney Baggay inside the Camp Karingal in Quezon City for necrological honors on Jukly 1, 2025

MANILA, Philippines — Following a police officer’s death in a shootout in Quezon City, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III yesterday ordered a review of the PNP’s standard operating procedures to prevent casualties during armed encounters.

Torre visited the wake of Pat. Harwin Curtney Baggay, who was killed by alleged robber Rolando Villarete in Barangay Commonwealth on Monday.

Torre handed over cash aid and the PNP Medal of Heroism to Baggay’s relatives.

There is no comfort in knowing that Villarete, who has been in and out of prison, also died in the shootout, Torre said.

“We are going to review our procedures and equipment, especially if additional armor would aid police personnel,” he said.