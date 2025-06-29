Baguio City schools seeing better strides in student test scores

This undated file photo shows the city hall of Baguio.

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Grade 12 students in Baguio City placed 7th nationwide in the 2022-2023 National Achievement Test (NAT), while Grade 6 pupils showed even greater improvement in recent assessments.

Baguio City Schools Division Superintendent Soraya Facullo said Grade 6 scores jumped by 12% from 2023 to 2024, rising from 44.97% to 57.31%.

“This means more students can now accomplish tasks independently. They did especially well in English, scoring 67%,” Facullo said.

Grade 12 scores also increased by 3.25% over the same period, reaching 50.09%, indicating that students are getting closer to meeting their grade-level targets.

Facullo attributed the gains to enhanced efforts in elementary schools—such as the provision of learning materials, partnerships with the community and the use of data to inform strategies.

Still, she acknowledged that students must further improve in critical thinking and the use of evidence in constructing arguments.

While Baguio continues to post the best NAT results in the Cordillera region, more support is needed for senior high school learners, especially in processing and managing information.

To address learning gaps, particularly in reading, math and science, Baguio schools are implementing the “Aral” program, a national initiative to help students catch up.

Facullo also called on the community to participate by volunteering as tutors for K-10 students in key subjects.