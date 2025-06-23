Free LRT-2, MRT-3 rides for seafarers on June 25

Commuters enter the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 3 in Taft Avenue station last May 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino seafarers may ride for free on LRT-2 and MRT-3 on June 25 in celebration of the Day of the Filipino Seafarer.

LRT-2 will offer free rides from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and again from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For MRT-3, the free rides will run the entire day, beginning at 5:30 a.m. and continuing through its full hours of operation.

To avail of the free ride, seafarers must present a Seafarer’s Record Book, Seafarers’ Identity Document, or Seafarer’s Identification Booklet. They must claim a single journey ticket from the station’s ticket booth.

The Day of the Filipino Seafarer was established during the term of the late President Benigno Aquino III.

Aquino declared June 25 of every year as the Day of the Filipino Seafarer through Proclamation 183.

The observance aims to recognize the contributions of Filipino seafarers to national development.