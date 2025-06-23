^

Nation

Free LRT-2, MRT-3 rides for seafarers on June 25

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
June 23, 2025 | 2:40pm
Free LRT-2, MRT-3 rides for seafarers on June 25
Commuters enter the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 3 in Taft Avenue station last May 2022
The STAR / Jesse Bustos, File

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino seafarers may ride for free on LRT-2 and MRT-3 on June 25 in celebration of the Day of the Filipino Seafarer.

LRT-2 will offer free rides from 7 a.m. to 9  a.m., and again from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For MRT-3, the free rides will run the entire day, beginning at 5:30 a.m. and continuing through its full hours of operation.

To avail of the free ride, seafarers must present a Seafarer’s Record Book, Seafarers’ Identity Document, or Seafarer’s Identification Booklet. They must claim a single journey ticket from the station’s ticket booth.

The Day of the Filipino Seafarer was established during the term of the late President Benigno Aquino III.

Aquino declared June 25 of every year as the Day of the Filipino Seafarer through Proclamation 183.

The observance aims to recognize the contributions of Filipino seafarers to national development.

 

DAY OF THE FILIPINO SEAFARERS

SEAFARER
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Missing DLSU student found dead
play

Missing DLSU student found dead

By EJ Macababbad | 1 day ago
A law student of the De La Salle University in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig who has been missing since June 8 was found...
Nation
fbtw
Baste advises dad&rsquo;s girlfriends to stop squabble

Baste advises dad’s girlfriends to stop squabble

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 16 hours ago
With talks about a quarrel between women linked to former president Rodrigo Duterte, Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte said...
Nation
fbtw
Tourism ad on San Juanico Bridge&nbsp;irritates VP Sara

Tourism ad on San Juanico Bridge irritates VP Sara

By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
What could have probably been a relaxing plane ride for Vice President Sara Duterte to Australia was dampened by an advertisement...
Nation
fbtw
Rendon not leading&nbsp;fitness program&nbsp;&ndash; PNP

Rendon not leading fitness program – PNP

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 16 hours ago
Social media personality Rendon Labador is not leading the weight loss program of the Philippine National Police.
Nation
fbtw
DOH offers 1,800 jobs for health workers

DOH offers 1,800 jobs for health workers

By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
To mark its 127th anniversary, the Department of Health (DOH) is offering jobs for medical professionals and other health...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Two-year registration set for 2028 elections

Two-year registration set for 2028 elections

By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
This early, the Commission on Elections is already making preparations for the 2028 presidential elections.
Nation
fbtw
Chavit Coliseum opens in Vigan

Chavit Coliseum opens in Vigan

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 16 hours ago
The Chavit Coliseum, a new multi-purpose sports and events arena, was inaugurated in Vigan, Ilocos Sur on Saturday, coinciding...
Nation
fbtw
Parents seek NBI help for son&rsquo;s death during circumcision

Parents seek NBI help for son’s death during circumcision

By EJ Macababbad | 16 hours ago
The parents of an 11-year-old boy who died while being circumcised at a clinic in Mulanay, Quezon in April sought the help...
Nation
fbtw

Albay governor faces criminal charges

By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
After finding proof of illegal disbursement of funds during the campaign period in the 2022 elections, the Commission on Elections ordered the filing of an election offense case against newly elected Albay Gov....
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with