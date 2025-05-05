DOTr mandates drugs tests, reduced driversâ€™ hours after deadly road crashes

^

DOTr mandates drugs tests, reduced drivers’ hours after deadly road crashes

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
May 5, 2025 | 11:32am
At least 12 people were killed when a Solid North bus rammed into several vehicles at the SCTEX toll plaza on May 2, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Monday, May 5, announced several new measures in response to a series of deadly vehicular crashes, including regular, mandatory drug testing for public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers.

Two deadly vehicular crashes made headlines over the past week. The first involved a bus that crashed into the SCTEX toll plaza, killing 12 people, half of them minors. The second incident saw a sports utility vehicle ram into the entrance of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1, leaving two people dead, including a toddler.

Facing the media, DOTr Secretary Vince Dizon acknowledged that many Filipinos no longer feel safe traveling on the roads.

“People do not feel safe on our streets. That is the reality, that is the dad reality. And I have been directed by the President and to act and to fix it. And that is what we will do. This is the trus justice that government can give to the 12 people who have died these past few days, and to all others who have also died or have been injured by road accidents in the past, because the system is broken,” Dizon said. 

“It’s broken, we have to admit that to fix it,” Dizon said.

The DOTr announced several specific measures, with the foremost being mandatory drug testing for all public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers every 90 days.
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) will assist in implementing the new policy. The transport chief is expected to sign the department order later today, which will take effect immediately.

Dizon also directed the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to revise the maximum number of consecutive driving hours. The limit will be reduced from six hours to four.

For long-haul trips exceeding four hours, transport operators will be required to assign a reliever driver.

Third, Dizon emphasized that the LTO and LTFRB must ensure roadworthiness checks are strictly enforced and genuinely conducted.

“Hindi naman talaga nache-check ang bus, ang mga jeep. Hindi na-checheck ng tama,” Dizon said. 

(The buses and jeeps are not really checked. It is not checked right.) 

The LTO and LTFRB have been directed to develop stricter, more enforceable roadworthiness measures aligned with international standards.

Dizon also called for more rigorous testing for drivers of large vehicles such as trucks and buses. He instructed both agencies to ensure proper driver education and testing, pointing out that some facilities allow applicants to pass too easily, often through bribery.

The DOTr also pushed for the full implementation of Republic Act 10916, or the Road Speed Limiter Act, which mandates the installation of speed limiters on PUVs.

Dizon noted that the country currently relies on a single supplier for speed limiters and emphasized the need to open the market to more providers.

Finally, he said the proposed measure creating a Public Transport Safety Board to institutionalize transport safety reforms must be passed into law.

