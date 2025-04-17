â€˜Sexistâ€™ Pasig bet faces DQ

^

Nation

‘Sexist’ Pasig bet faces DQ

Mayen Jaymalin - The Philippine Star
April 17, 2025 | 12:00am
Aside from remarks denounced as sexist at campaign sorties, Sia, who is a lawyer, drew flak for body shaming his female assistant.
Philstar.com / File

MANILA, Philippines —  Violations of anti-discrimination guidelines have led the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to file a petition to disqualify Pasig congressional candidate Christian Sia.

The Comelec’s Task Force Safe is seeking to bar Sia from running as representative of Pasig’s lone legislative district in the May midterm polls and to suspend his proclamation if he wins.

“We investigated, issued show-cause orders and... prepared this petition for disqualification,” the task force’s head Sonia Bea Wee-Lozada said yesterday.

Resolution of the petition is expected before May 12, Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said.

If Sia elevates his disqualification case to the Supreme Court and no temporary restraining order is issued, Laudiangco said votes cast for the lawyer would be considered stray and his proclamation would be suspended.

Laudiangco said the disqualification petition would be raffled between the two divisions of the Comelec.

More disqualification petitions could be filed by the task force against candidates violating anti-discrimination guidelines, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said.

“I don’t understand why these candidates are trampling on the dignity of others to gain votes. This is unacceptable,” Garcia said.

Women’s group Gabriela welcomed the disqualification case filed against Sia.

Meanwhile, Pasay Councilor Editha Manguera said she is considering filing charges against Mayor Imelda Calixto-Rubiano for alleged gender discrimination.

Manguera, who is running for mayor, said a video in which she called Indian nationals as
“bumbay” was allegedly spliced by Rubiano’s team as a form of “political attack.”

LAV starts April 28

Meanwhile, the Comelec has started deploying the official ballots for the local absentee voting (LAV), which will be held from April 28 to 30.

The poll body has approved 57,689 applications for LAV. Of the number, 29,030 are military personnel, 23,448 are police officers, 4,206 are government employees and 1,005 are media workers.

Local absentee voters will cast their votes for 12 senators and one party-list group. – Jose Rodel Clapano, EJ Macababbad

