P36 million fake electronic products seized

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation confiscated counterfeit Huawei products valued at P36 million in Manila and Pasay, the NBI reported yesterday.

The operation was carried out following a complaint filed by Lee Bumgarner Inc. (LBI).

Armed with search warrants for nine locations, NBI agents seized fake items bearing the Huawei trademark.

The raids were conducted for violations of Republic Act 8293, the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines.

NBI Director Jaime Santiago commended the operatives for the successful operation and reminded the public to avoid patronizing fake products.

Last month, the NBI confiscated P15 million worth of counterfeit body care products in San Nicolas, Manila.

Personnel of the NBI-National Capital Region and Intellectual Property Rights Division carried out the operations on March 24, enforcing three search warrants for violations of Republic Act 8293.

The raids stemmed from a complaint filed by Orion Support Inc. against five owners and operators.

They were accused of storing, selling and distributing fake products bearing the trademarks of Kenvue, Galderma and Beiersdorf Holdings S.A.

Authorities seized 18,889 fake body care products such as lotion, sunblock, facial cream, cologne, facial cleansers and liquid soap.

NBI personnel also recovered business documents, receipts, parcel tags and other evidence.