Grade 11 student falls to death

MANILA, Philippines — A Grade 11 student died after reportedly falling from a condominium building in Quezon City on Monday.

The fatality, a 17-year-old boy, fell from the 41st floor of the building along Aurora Boulevard in Barangay Valencia, according to police.

Security guards posted at the Light Rail Transit Line 2 Gilmore station were having breakfast when they heard a loud thud at around 4:16 a.m.

When they checked, they saw the teenager lying bloodied on the ground.

Police personnel who arrived at the scene said they recovered a kitchen knife along the hallway on the 41st floor.

Closed-circuit television footage obtained by probers showed the victim walking along the hallway toward the window before he fell.

An examination of the boy’s corpse showed that he died of multiple fractured bones.

The student’s body was brought to a funeral parlor for safekeeping.