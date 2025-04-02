^

Nation

Grade 11 student falls to death

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
April 2, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A Grade 11 student died after reportedly falling from a condominium building in Quezon City on Monday.

The fatality, a 17-year-old boy, fell from the 41st floor of the building along Aurora Boulevard in Barangay Valencia, according to police.

Security guards posted at the Light Rail Transit Line 2 Gilmore station were having breakfast when they heard a loud thud at around 4:16 a.m.

When they checked, they saw the teenager lying bloodied on the ground.

Police personnel who arrived at the scene said they recovered a kitchen knife along the hallway on the 41st floor.

Closed-circuit television footage obtained by probers showed the victim walking along the hallway toward the window before he fell.

An examination of the boy’s corpse showed that he died of multiple fractured bones.

The student’s body was brought to a funeral parlor for safekeeping.

DEAD
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Antipolo road rage shooting turns fatal as one victim dies from head wounds
play

Antipolo road rage shooting turns fatal as one victim dies from head wounds

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 15 hours ago
One of the three victims in the Antipolo road rage altercation-turned-shooting died a day after the incident, city police...
Nation
fbtw
Charges filed vs shooter in Antipolo road rage

Charges filed vs shooter in Antipolo road rage

By Ed Amoroso | 1 day ago
Police have filed criminal complaints against a 28-year-old businessman who shot four people, including his wife, during a...
Nation
fbtw
8 Antipolo cops awarded for swift arrest of road rage suspect

8 Antipolo cops awarded for swift arrest of road rage suspect

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 9 hours ago
Eight officers from the Antipolo City Police were awarded the “Medalya ng Kagalingan” for swiftly apprehending...
Nation
fbtw
Road rage in Antipolo: Driver arrested after brawl ends in fatal shooting
play

Road rage in Antipolo: Driver arrested after brawl ends in fatal shooting

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
A road rage altercation that escalated into a shooting on Sunday, March 30, in Antipolo City has led to the arrest of the...
Nation
fbtw
China-bound woman intercepted at NAIA

China-bound woman intercepted at NAIA

By Rudy Santos | 2 days ago
A woman who allegedly violated the anti-bouncing check law was apprehended at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on ...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Urdaneta acting mayor, vice mayor assume posts

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 hour ago
The acting mayor and vice mayor of Urdaneta City in Pangasinan assumed the posts on Monday and will continue discharging the functions until officials are elected on  May 12.
Nation
fbtw
Go holds Malasakit at Serbisyo campaign in Cavite

Go holds Malasakit at Serbisyo campaign in Cavite

1 hour ago
Sen. Bong Go and his team have brought his “Malasakit at Serbisyo” campaign to Dasmariñas in Cavite by...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Vote buying most rampant in NCR&rsquo;

‘Vote buying most rampant in NCR’

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Vote buying incidents have remained pervasive in the National Capital Region, with the bulk of complaints in the May midterm...
Nation
fbtw
NBI nabs 12 Chinese; guns, cars seized

NBI nabs 12 Chinese; guns, cars seized

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 hour ago
Twelve Chinese nationals were arrested and several guns were seized when the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) raided...
Nation
fbtw
Lacuna vows honest, integrity-based governance

Lacuna vows honest, integrity-based governance

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 hour ago
Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna pledged to uphold honesty, integrity and transparency in governance as she launched her reelection...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with