LRT-1 extends operating hours

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 25, 2025 | 10:45am
LRT-1 extends operating hours
Commuters wait on the platform of the Light Rail Transit-Line 1 (LRT1) Doroteo Jose Station in Manila for a train on Jan. 29, 2022.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Light Rain Transit Line 1 (LRT-1) has extended its operating hours on weekdays. 

In an advisory by the Light Rail Manila Corporation on Tuesday, March 25, the operating hours of LRT-1 will be extended by 30 minutes. 

Below is the new schedule of the LRT-1:

First train

Dr. Santos Station (formerly Sucat)

  • Weekdays: 4:30 a.m.
  • Weekends and holidays: 5 a.m.

Fernando Poe Jr. Station (formerly Roosevelt)

  • Weekdays: 4:30 a.m.
  • Weekends and holidays: 5 a.m.

Last train

Dr. Santos Station 

  • Weekdays: 10:30 p.m.
  • Weekends and holidays: 9:30 p.m.

Fernando Poe Jr. Station

  • Weekdays: 10:45 p.m.
  • Weekends and holidays: 9:45 p.m.

On March 24, the MRT-3 also extended its operating hours during weekdays. 

RELATED: LIST: MRT-3's extended operating hours

