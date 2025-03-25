LRT-1 extends operating hours

Commuters wait on the platform of the Light Rail Transit-Line 1 (LRT1) Doroteo Jose Station in Manila for a train on Jan. 29, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Light Rain Transit Line 1 (LRT-1) has extended its operating hours on weekdays.

In an advisory by the Light Rail Manila Corporation on Tuesday, March 25, the operating hours of LRT-1 will be extended by 30 minutes.

Below is the new schedule of the LRT-1:

First train

Dr. Santos Station (formerly Sucat)

Weekdays: 4:30 a.m.

Weekends and holidays: 5 a.m.

Fernando Poe Jr. Station (formerly Roosevelt)

Weekdays: 4:30 a.m.

Weekends and holidays: 5 a.m.

Last train

Dr. Santos Station

Weekdays: 10:30 p.m.

Weekends and holidays: 9:30 p.m.

Fernando Poe Jr. Station

Weekdays: 10:45 p.m.

Weekends and holidays: 9:45 p.m.

On March 24, the MRT-3 also extended its operating hours during weekdays.

