LRT-1 extends operating hours
March 25, 2025 | 10:45am
MANILA, Philippines — The Light Rain Transit Line 1 (LRT-1) has extended its operating hours on weekdays.
In an advisory by the Light Rail Manila Corporation on Tuesday, March 25, the operating hours of LRT-1 will be extended by 30 minutes.
Below is the new schedule of the LRT-1:
First train
Dr. Santos Station (formerly Sucat)
- Weekdays: 4:30 a.m.
- Weekends and holidays: 5 a.m.
Fernando Poe Jr. Station (formerly Roosevelt)
- Weekdays: 4:30 a.m.
- Weekends and holidays: 5 a.m.
Last train
Dr. Santos Station
- Weekdays: 10:30 p.m.
- Weekends and holidays: 9:30 p.m.
Fernando Poe Jr. Station
- Weekdays: 10:45 p.m.
- Weekends and holidays: 9:45 p.m.
On March 24, the MRT-3 also extended its operating hours during weekdays.
BrandSpace Articles
<
>
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended