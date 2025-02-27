State tribal rights body flags â€˜Diwataâ€™ for video mocking IPs

^

Nation

State tribal rights body flags ‘Diwata’ for video mocking IPs

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
February 27, 2025 | 7:10pm
Photo of Diwata wearing traditional attire of Ifugao.
Diwata PARES OVerLoad Updates via Facebook

BAGUIO CITY — The National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) flagged Deo Jarito Balbuena, known as "Diwata," over a video taken at the Strawberry Farm in La Trinidad, Benguet, which many interpreted as mocking Indigenous peoples, calling it culturally insensitive and irresponsible.

The NCIP-Cordillera reminded the public about the respectful use of cultural materials and expressions of indigenous peoples, saying Diwata’s vlog sparked widespread outrage.

In the video, he wore traditional attire of Indigenous Cultural Communities (ICCs/IPs) but accompanied it with demeaning gestures. The NCIP also pointed out that Diwata referred to ICCs/IPs' native attire as a "costume," reducing it to a mere accessory or trinket, which undermines the cultural significance and identity of the IPs.

Many netizens, especially Indigenous Peoples (IPs) and residents of the Cordillera who identify as Igorot, expressed anger over how "Diwata" mocked and disrespected their culture.

The NCIP stated that while it is acknowledging that "Diwata" likely has no intentions of demeaning or degrading the Cordillerans, it is important to recognize that his actions reflect a broader societal issue.

 "The incident highlights the persistent challenges in the Information and Education Campaigns (IECs) aimed at decolonizing the mindset of the Filipino population towards ICCs/IPs. These campaigns strive to dismantle and exorcise the stereotypes and misconceptions that are deeply entrenched in the Filipino psyche," the NCIP-Cordillera stressed.

The NCIP-Cordillera acknowledged that there is still significant work to be done in promoting cultural awareness and sensitivity.

The commission is urging all stakeholders, particularly the owners of rental stalls and other business establishments frequented by tourists, especially those operated by ICCs/IPs, to be more responsible. "We urge them to educate and subtly remind their patrons about the appropriate use of ICCs/IPs' cultural materials and expressions," the NCIP emphasized.

Balbuena has set his sights on a congressional seat as the fourth nominee of the Vendors Party-list in the 2025 elections.

