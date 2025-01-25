MMDA: Expect heavier traffic along EDSA

Motorists experienced heavy traffic along EDSA near Kamuning on December 6, 2024 afternoon.

MANILA, Philippines — Motorists can expect heavier traffic along EDSA with the construction of a footbridge that connects a shopping mall in Mandaluyong City to an EDSA Bus Carousel station starting this weekend.

In an advisory, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said a “private contractor will start the construction of the SM Megamall footbridge for EDSA Busway Project along EDSA, between Doña Julia Vargas Avenue and Bank Drive in Mandaluyong City.”

The project is scheduled to end on June 10, the MMDA advisory reads.

Neomie Recio, MMDA Traffic Engineering Center director, said the proposed concourse bridge would enable commuters coming from SM Megamall to proceed to the EDSA Bus Carousel’s Ortigas station.

Recio said the sidewalk and the center island would be affected by the construction of the foundations for the proposed footbridge.

Construction works will be done around the clock.

The project is a collaboration between the Department of Transportation and the management of SM.