^

Nation

SAF commandos deployed in poll hotspots

Ramon Efren Lazaro, Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
January 24, 2025 | 12:00am
SAF commandos deployed in poll hotspots
SAF commandos are trained in counterterrorism operations in urban and rural areas. They are capable of employing unconventional warfare tactics against lawless elements.
KJ Rosales, file

MANILA, Philippines —  The Philippine National Police (PNP) has started deploying Special Action Force (SAF) commandos in areas classified as hotspots for the May elections.

Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo, PNP spokesperson and Central Luzon police director, said that a “soft deployment” is ongoing, particularly in areas classified under the orange and red categories.

SAF commandos are trained in counterterrorism operations in urban and rural areas. They are capable of employing unconventional warfare tactics against lawless elements.

Police said 38 areas have been placed under the red category, or those with a history of violent incidents, intense political rivalry and threats from rebel groups.

Of the areas placed under the red category, 32 are in the Bangsamoro region, two in Cagayan Valley and one each in Western Visayas and Eastern Visayas.

Up to 177 areas were placed under the orange category or those with immediate security concerns, while 188 others are under the yellow category or “election areas of concern.”

Fajardo said SAF troopers may also be deployed in areas classified under the yellow category once authorities detect any intense political rivalry.

Aside from the commandos, Fajardo said the PNP’s maneuver forces have set up checkpoints in coordination with local police units.

The PNP has asked the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to help secure areas tagged as election hotspots.

Fajardo said the AFP committed to help the PNP secure the elections.

Meanwhile, three more violators of the election gun ban were arrested in separate areas in Bulacan yesterday.

Col. Satur Ediong, Bulacan police director, said the suspects were arrested in Balagtas, Obando and San Jose del Monte City.

Police said they seized from the suspects a gun replica and two revolvers.

PNP

SAF
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
P9.5-M worth of shabu seized in Iligan City operation

P9.5-M worth of shabu seized in Iligan City operation

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-10 seized P9.5 million worth of shabu from two peddlers entrapped in Barangay...
Nation
fbtw
2 soldiers dead, 12 hurt in Basilan ambush

2 soldiers dead, 12 hurt in Basilan ambush

By John Unson | 10 hours ago
Gunmen attacked on Wednesday afternoon, January 22, a team of soldiers out on humanitarian mission in Sumisip town in Basilan,...
Nation
fbtw
Magnitude 5.4 quake hits Zamboanga Del Norte
play

Magnitude 5.4 quake hits Zamboanga Del Norte

By Jean Mangaluz | 11 hours ago
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit Zamboanga Del Norte on Thursday, January 23.
Nation
fbtw
P3.4M worth of shabu confiscated from 2 peddlers in Marawi

P3.4M worth of shabu confiscated from 2 peddlers in Marawi

By John Unson | 7 hours ago
Anti-narcotics agents clamped down an employee of the Lanao del Sur provincial government and an accomplice after selling...
Nation
fbtw
Pangasinan mayor defies Palace suspension order

Pangasinan mayor defies Palace suspension order

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
The mayor of Urdaneta City in Pangasinan has reportedly continued to defy a suspension order imposed by the Office of the...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NBI to file raps vs Barayuga slay suspects

NBI to file raps vs Barayuga slay suspects

By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
Criminal charges will be filed next month against the suspects in the July 2020 murder of retired police general and Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
Manila traffic enforcer gets 5 years for bribery

Manila traffic enforcer gets 5 years for bribery

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The Sandiganbayan has sentenced a traffic enforcer of the Manila city government to up to five years in prison for demanding...
Nation
fbtw
PNP lauds IT budget restoration

PNP lauds IT budget restoration

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The Philippine National Police lauded yesterday the Marcos administration for restoring the outlay for the PNP’s information...
Nation
fbtw
Malabon condemns &lsquo;fake news&rsquo; vs local government

Malabon condemns ‘fake news’ vs local government

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
Malabon Mayor on Monday condemned the spread of fake news and disinformation targeting the city government’s programs...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with