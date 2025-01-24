SAF commandos deployed in poll hotspots

SAF commandos are trained in counterterrorism operations in urban and rural areas. They are capable of employing unconventional warfare tactics against lawless elements.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) has started deploying Special Action Force (SAF) commandos in areas classified as hotspots for the May elections.

Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo, PNP spokesperson and Central Luzon police director, said that a “soft deployment” is ongoing, particularly in areas classified under the orange and red categories.

Police said 38 areas have been placed under the red category, or those with a history of violent incidents, intense political rivalry and threats from rebel groups.

Of the areas placed under the red category, 32 are in the Bangsamoro region, two in Cagayan Valley and one each in Western Visayas and Eastern Visayas.

Up to 177 areas were placed under the orange category or those with immediate security concerns, while 188 others are under the yellow category or “election areas of concern.”

Fajardo said SAF troopers may also be deployed in areas classified under the yellow category once authorities detect any intense political rivalry.

Aside from the commandos, Fajardo said the PNP’s maneuver forces have set up checkpoints in coordination with local police units.

The PNP has asked the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to help secure areas tagged as election hotspots.

Fajardo said the AFP committed to help the PNP secure the elections.

Meanwhile, three more violators of the election gun ban were arrested in separate areas in Bulacan yesterday.

Col. Satur Ediong, Bulacan police director, said the suspects were arrested in Balagtas, Obando and San Jose del Monte City.

Police said they seized from the suspects a gun replica and two revolvers.