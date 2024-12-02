DOH: Fewer flu-like cases recorded

From Jan. 1 to Nov. 23, the DOH logged 161,555 ILI cases.

MANILA, Philippines — Over 160,000 influenza-like illnesses (ILI) have been recorded nationwide, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

The figure is 18 percent lower compared to the 196,045 ILI cases posted during the same period in 2023.

The DOH still reminded the public to take the necessary preventive measures against ILI amid the cold weather.

The agency said it is closely tracking respiratory infections, particularly ILI.

“In the last months of the year, leptospirosis cases increased due to typhoons and floods. Flu-like diseases rose because of the cold weather. But we can avoid these illnesses by following simple prevention tips,” Health Secretary Ted Herbosa said.

Herbosa advised the public to frequently wash hands, wear masks when unwell, practice proper cough etiquette and seek medical advice when ILI symptoms arise.