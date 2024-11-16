^

Nation

Comelec to invalidate COCs for BARMM if…

Rhodina Villanueva - The Philippine Star
November 16, 2024 | 12:00am
Comelec to invalidate COCs for BARMM ifâ€¦
The Bangsamoro regional capitol in Cotabato City.
Philstar.com / John Unson

MANILA, Philippines — The certificates of candidacy (COC) filed by aspirants for the May 2025 Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao polls will be invalidated if the parliamentary elections in BARMM will be postponed, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said.

The COCs would be honored, according to Comelec Chairman George Garcia, only if the law postponing the BARMM elections to 2026 would recognize the certificates as valid.

“But under ordinary circumstances, all filings for candidacy will be invalidated,” Garcia said.

Senate President Francis Escudero filed Senate Bill 2682 to postpone the May 12, 2025 elections in BARMM to May 11, 2026. Speaker Martin Romualdez filed the counterpart Bill 11034 in the House of Representatives.

The Comelec central office in Manila started receiving the COCs, manifestations of intent to participate and other documents from the BARMM field offices yesterday after the aspirants filed their candidacy documents from Nov. 4 to 9.

There are 111 aspirants for a parliamentary district seat and seven regional parties with 279 nominees, the Comelec said.

The Moro Islamic Liberation Front has fielded candidates and is against the postponement. Poll watchdogs are also opposing the proposal.

COMELEC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 minors die in Maguindanao del Sur gun attack

2 minors die in Maguindanao del Sur gun attack

By John Unson | 7 hours ago
Two male minors were killed in a gun attack along a busy highway in Barangay Labu-Labu in Shariff Aguak in Maguindanao...
Nation
fbtw
BIR seizes cigarettes with P8.5 billion tax liability

BIR seizes cigarettes with P8.5 billion tax liability

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue has confiscated 11.5 million packs of illicit cigarettes with an estimated tax deficiency...
Nation
fbtw

More mayors favor BARMM poll delay

By John Unson | 1 day ago
More local executives in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao have joined the groups seeking to defer next year’s BARMM parliamentary elections to 2026.
Nation
fbtw
Quiboloy transferred to children&rsquo;s hospital

Quiboloy transferred to children’s hospital

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
Alleged child sexual abuser Apollo Quiboloy was transferred to a children’s hospital in Quezon City for medical tests,...
Nation
fbtw

PAOCC employee caught stealing BPO worker’s phone

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
After the viral slapping incident, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission figured in another controversy after a PAOCC employee reportedly stole the phone of a worker of the raided business process outsourcing...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BOC to auction off smuggled Bugatti cars, sees P647 million sales

BOC to auction off smuggled Bugatti cars, sees P647 million sales

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 41 minutes ago
The Bureau of Customs (BOC) targets to raise at least P647 million from the sale of two smuggled Bugatti Chirons.
Nation
fbtw
Probe underway to identify people behind fake Marikina kidnapping

Probe underway to identify people behind fake Marikina kidnapping

By Emmanuel Tupas | 41 minutes ago
An investigation is underway to unmask the people behind social media posts saying that a series of kidnappings occurred in...
Nation
fbtw
Preparations for 2025 polls on track &ndash; Comelec

Preparations for 2025 polls on track – Comelec

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 day ago
The Commission on Elections assured the public yesterday that preparations for the May 2025 midterm polls are on track.
Nation
fbtw
Metro LGUs join Q4 quake drill

Metro LGUs join Q4 quake drill

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 day ago
National and local government offices as well as private companies joined the fourth quarter nationwide simultaneous earthquake...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;No PNP general, politician helped Guo escape&rsquo;

‘No PNP general, politician helped Guo escape’

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
No politician or police general helped dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo escape in July to Malaysia.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with