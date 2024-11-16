11 SAF officers axed for escorting Chinese

MANILA, Philippines — The 11 officers of the Special Action Force (SAF) caught providing illegal security escort services to a Chinese national in Muntinlupa City have been dismissed from service, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported yesterday.

PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil approved the dismissal of the police officers based on the recommendation of the Internal Affairs Service (IAS), which conducted an investigation on the police officers’ illegal activities.

Marbil identified the officers as Lt. Col. Joseph Bagsao; Captains Dale Andre Duterte, Roy Plenos and Jesttony Asanion; Lieutenants Aaron Tudlong and Michael Misa; Executive Master Sergeant Aaron Turano; Senior Master Sergeants Edmark Mabini and Albert Gandipon; Cpl. George Mabuti and Patrolman Robert Valdez.

The officers were found guilty of grave misconduct, dishonesty, grave irregularity in the performance of their duties and conduct unbecoming of a police officer.

In approving the dismissal of the officers, Marbil made it clear that the PNP would never tolerate misconduct or dishonesty within the ranks.

“We are committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and accountability, and those who fail to uphold these values will be held accountable,” he said in a statement.

Another officer, whom Marbil identified as Capt. Mark Victor Pineda, was suspended for 31 days for simple neglect of duty and less grave neglect of duty.

Marbil exonerated three other officers – Capt. Julius Tacay, Chief M/Sgt. Leolio Calasang and Cpl. Rusty Araya – due to insufficient evidence.

The dismissal stemmed from an incident last May 18, when two SAF troopers were apprehended following a fistfight at Ayala-Alabang Village in Muntinlupa.

The SAF commandos were later found to be moonlighting as security escorts of a Chinese national with suspected links to a Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) hub even if their place of assignment was in Zamboanga City.

An investigation by the IAS revealed the SAF troopers were deployed by their battalion commander in violation of PNP regulations.

Also uncovered by investigators was an elaborate scheme wherein their superiors concealed their absences by manipulating their daily reports.

PNP public information officer Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo said the two SAF troopers received about P40,000 from the Chinese national for their services, with P20,000 going to their battalion commander.

While they have the right to exhaust all legal remedies, Fajardo said the 11 SAF officers would have to leave the PNP service as their dismissal is immediately executory.

“Their dismissal from the service is implementable,” she told a news briefing at Camp Crame.