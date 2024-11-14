^

Nation

Scanners for ingested contraband deployed in Bilibid

Christine Boton - The Philippine Star
November 14, 2024 | 12:00am
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Two Soter RS full body scanners capable of detecting ingested or hidden contraband have been deployed at the New Bilibid Prison, according to the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor).

“This will eliminate the need for strip searches and manual cavity checks on visitors of inmates,” BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. said.

Recurring issues of smuggled contraband, including cell phones, chargers, tobacco and illegal drugs, have posed security risks within correctional facilities.

“We plan to procure additional scanners for deployment across our prisons and penal farms nationwide,” Catapang said.

Earlier this year, Catapang halted strip and cavity searches for visitors after receiving complaints from prisoners’ families.

In collaboration with the Commission on Human Rights, the BuCor reviewed its security protocols, adopting the Soter RS scanners as a humane alternative.

The two scanners were placed at the NBP’s administrative building and the inmate visiting services unit of the maximum security compound.

