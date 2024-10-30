BARMMâ€™s 'Undas' public safety operation set

BARMM’s 'Undas' public safety operation set

Employees of the Bangsamoro transportation and communications ministry started preparing on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, for their Oplan Byaheng Ayos-Undas 2024 operation.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The Bangsamoro transportation and communications ministry has launched its Oplan Byaheng Ayos-Undas 2024 public service facets that shall operate during this week’s All Souls Day and All Saints Day holidays, partly meant to promote solidarity among Muslims and Christians in the region.

Bangsamoro Transportation and Communications Minister Paisalin Pangandaman Tago told reporters on Wednesday, October 30, that officials and employees of the Bangsamoro Land Transportation Office, the Bangsamoro Airport Authority and the Bangsamoro Ports Authority shall jointly oversee the Oplan Byaheng Ayos-Undas 2024.

“We shall cover public terminals and stretches of highways close to cemeteries,” Tago said.

He said they shall also deploy public service teams in airports and seaports in the autonomous region.

Tago said besides its public safety agenda, their November 1 to 2 community service thrusts are also intended to promote interfaith cohesion among the Muslim, Christian and indigenous non-Moro communities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The Oplan Byaheng Ayos-Undas 2024 of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications-BARMM had been coordinated with local government units in the region and the Bangsamoro regional police office, according to Tago’s subordinate-directors in different agencies under his operational control.

Many of the employees of the BLTO and other law-enforcement agencies under MoTC are Muslims.

“This two-day public service operation is important because this is the time we, Muslims, can show to the Christian communities in the autonomous region that we are together as a community, not separated by religions,” Tago said.