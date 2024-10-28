3 drug den operators entrapped by PDEA-BARMM agents

The three drug den operators who fell in an entrapment operation by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency on Oct. 26, 2024, are now detained, awaiting prosecution for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

COTABATO CITY — Anti-narcotics agents busted three shabu traffickers and closed down their clandestine drug den in an operation in Barangay Rosary Heights 10, Cotabato City on Saturday, October 26.

The cohorts Rodrigo Paragoso Pardillo Sr. and his son, Rodrigo Dinggal Pardillo Jr., and Jay-Jay Buot Apiag are now locked in a detention facility of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao at the Pedro Colina Hill Area in Cotabato City.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of PDEA-BARMM, told reporters on Monday morning that the three of them were immediately arrested after selling P149,000 worth of shabu to their non-uniformed agents and policemen in a tradeoff at Purok Shariff in Malagapas area in Barangay Rosary Heights 10.

Castro said the operation that resulted in their arrest and confiscation of shabu was laid with the help of the Cotabato City Police Office and barangay officials.

The drug den of the now-detained shabu dealers was padlocked by PDEA-BARMM agents and is currently guarded by barangay officials and volunteer community watchmen.