Sought-after Cordillera rebel leader captured in Ilocos Norte raid

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
October 21, 2024 | 5:59pm
Sought-after Cordillera rebel leader captured in Ilocos Norte raid
BAGUIO CITY— After being sought by government security forces for decades, Cordillera Peoples Democratic Front (CPDF) spokesman Simon Fiaryao Naogsan Sr., also known as “Ka Filiw,” was finally apprehended.

Intelligence operatives from the Philippine Army’s 5th Infantry Division and local police caught him at 5 a.m. on Monday, October 21, during a raid on a house where he was temporarily staying in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

According to Major General Gulliver Señires, 5th ID commander, the capture of Naogsan "is a significant blow to the remaining communist armed movement in Northern Luzon."

Naogsan, also with nom de guerre “Ka Wayat", who held various key positions including Executive Committee Member of the CPP-NPA Ilocos Cordillera Regional Committee (ICRC),  head of Regional Propaganda,  and former Secretary of the Kilusang Larangang Guerilla (KLG) codenamed “Marco” (for Mountain Province) under the ICRC, was cornered in Dacuycuy Street, Barangay 01, Sta Rita in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

The rebel leader, a former government engineer at the Commission on Audit before he joined the NPA in 1991 because of his disillusionment with corruption in government, faces multiple charges of murder and attempted murder filed before the Regional Trial Courts (RTC) of Ifugao and Mountain Province.  He carries a P2.7 million reward for his capture.

Señires said Naogsan's arrest came after the capture of three senior cadres of the ICRC of the CPP-NPA in Conner, Apayao Province more than a week ago, “showcasing the continuous dismantling of the leadership structure of the New People’s Army (NPA) in the region.”

"The success of this operation is a testament to our troops' dedication and the community's unwavering support," the 5th ID commander said, hinting that the information provided by residents was crucial in tracking Naogsan and ensuring his arrest.

“This demonstrates the growing partnership between the military and the community and the diminishing support for the communist insurgents due to the improved services in Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Conflict-Affected Areas (GIDCAs)," Señires said.

"The arrest of Naogsan Sr. marks another victory in the ongoing campaign against insurgency in Northern Luzon, bringing the Philippine Army closer to its goal of a peaceful and progressive region free from the threats of communist terrorism,” he added.

According to the non-government human rights group Ilocos Human Rights Alliance (IHRA),  Naogsan, already in his late 70s, “was in Ilocos Norte to seek medical attention.”

A team reportedly sent by IHRA to check on Naogsan confirmed that “he was initially detained at the Bacarra Municipal Police Station but has since been moved to an undisclosed location.”

IHRA is raising concern about Naogsan's “safety and well-being” and is calling “for the immediate disclosure of his location and the protection of his rights, particularly due to his medical condition."

