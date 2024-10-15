^

Nation

Expanded road bypass project in Bulacan opens

Philstar.com
October 15, 2024 | 5:12pm
Expanded road bypass project in Bulacan opens
Plaridel Bypass Road in Bulacan.
Embassy of Japan in the Philippines / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines inaugurated the Japan-funded arterial road bypass project in Bulacan last October 10, aimed at easing traffic congestion and enhancing road safety.

The newly-opened Plaridel bypass road has been expanded to a 22.46-kilometer alternate route to the Philippine-Japan Friendship Highway, connecting the municipalities of Balagtas, Guiguinto, Plaridel, Bustos and San Rafael in Bulacan. 

The Japan International Cooperation Agency funded the P5.26 billion arterial road bypass project under a loan agreement. 

Two additional lanes spanning 11.65 km., including seven short bridges and a flyover will be open to motorists, expected to alleviate traffic congestion and boost development in Bulacan and nearby provinces. 

Present at the inauguration ceremony were the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines Second Secretary Kinoshita Akito, DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan, and Bulacan Gov. Daniel Fernando, among others. — Intern, Mabel Anne Cardinez 

