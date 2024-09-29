Palace order on suspension of Abra vice governor final, executory

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The Office of the President, through the Deputy Executive Secretary for Legal Affairs (DESLA), has declared the suspension of Abra Vice Governor Joy Valera-Bernos as final and executory.

In an order released on Monday, September 23, DESLA Anna Liza Logan said that no motion for reconsideration had been filed as of Sept. 13, 2024, regarding Valera-Bernos' suspension.

The decision, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, was promulgated by the DESLA on Aug. 12, 2024.

Valera-Bernos was suspended for 18 months after being found guilty of oppression and abuse of authority, conduct unbecoming of a public official, and disobedience to national government policies.

The suspension stemmed from a complaint filed by physician Voltaire Seares in December 2020. At the time, Valera-Bernos, then governor, had ordered a lockdown of the Dr. Petronillo Seares Memorial Hospital in Bangued following a COVID-19 case in June 2020.

Seares, the hospital’s administrator, alleged that the provincial government’s response, which included erecting barricades around the hospital and placing the barangay under extreme enhanced community quarantine, deprived the public of essential services.

Although Valera-Bernos secured a temporary restraining order (TRO) on Sept. 13, 2024, it expired on Sept. 23, 2024.

According to Logan, in her order authorized by Executive Secretary Bersamin, no appeal had been filed with the Court of Appeals as of Sept. 17, 2024, contesting the suspension.

“Thus, the August 12, 2024 decision is hereby declared final and executory,” she said.