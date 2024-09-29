^

Nation

Palace order on suspension of Abra vice governor final, executory

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
September 29, 2024 | 2:52pm
Palace order on suspension of Abra vice governor final, executory
Satellite image shows Abra
Google Earth

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The Office of the President, through the Deputy Executive Secretary for Legal Affairs (DESLA), has declared the suspension of Abra Vice Governor Joy Valera-Bernos as final and executory.

In an order released on Monday, September 23, DESLA Anna Liza Logan said that no motion for reconsideration had been filed as of Sept. 13, 2024, regarding Valera-Bernos' suspension.

The decision, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, was promulgated by the DESLA on Aug. 12, 2024.

Valera-Bernos was suspended for 18 months after being found guilty of oppression and abuse of authority, conduct unbecoming of a public official, and disobedience to national government policies.

The suspension stemmed from a complaint filed by physician Voltaire Seares in December 2020. At the time, Valera-Bernos, then governor, had ordered a lockdown of the Dr. Petronillo Seares Memorial Hospital in Bangued following a COVID-19 case in June 2020.

Seares, the hospital’s administrator, alleged that the provincial government’s response, which included erecting barricades around the hospital and placing the barangay under extreme enhanced community quarantine, deprived the public of essential services.

Although Valera-Bernos secured a temporary restraining order (TRO) on Sept. 13, 2024, it expired on Sept. 23, 2024.

According to Logan, in her order authorized by Executive Secretary Bersamin, no appeal had been filed with the Court of Appeals as of Sept. 17, 2024, contesting the suspension.

“Thus, the August 12, 2024 decision is hereby declared final and executory,” she said.

vuukle comment

OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

SUSPENSION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NBI nabs Bulacan LTO chief for fixer scheme

NBI nabs Bulacan LTO chief for fixer scheme

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
The chief of the Land Transportation Office in Bustos, Bulacan was arrested in an entrapment operation conducted by the National...
Nation
fbtw

19 women detainees graduate from Quezon City education program

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
Nineteen female detainees in Quezon City recently obtained a college degree under the city government’s “No Woman Left Behind” program.
Nation
fbtw
PDEA nabs 5 women in Cotabato sting

PDEA nabs 5 women in Cotabato sting

By John Unson | 16 hours ago
Police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency agents seized P680,000 worth of shabu from five Maguindanaon women during a...
Nation
fbtw
LTO eyes more breath analyzers vs drunk, drugged driving

LTO eyes more breath analyzers vs drunk, drugged driving

By Bella Cariaso | 6 days ago
The Land Transportation Office is seeking approval for the procurement of more breath analyzers as part of strict law enforcement...
Nation
fbtw

P3.12 million shabu seized in Rizal, Iloilo

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Four drug suspects, including a Chinese, were arrested after they were caught with methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu worth P3.12 million in Taytay, Rizal and in Iloilo City over the weekend.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
2 women injured in Caloocan fire

2 women injured in Caloocan fire

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Two women were injured when a fire hit a residential building in Caloocan City last Friday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw
Comelec stops voter certificate issuance

Comelec stops voter certificate issuance

By Rhodina Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has ordered its field offices to suspend the issuance of voter certifications or voter registration...
Nation
fbtw

SBMA releases P204.7 million in revenue shares to LGUs

By Ric Sapnu | 16 hours ago
The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority has released P204.7 million in net revenue shares for eight neighboring localities of the premier Freeport.
Nation
fbtw
Sandigan upholds conviction of ex-mayor

Sandigan upholds conviction of ex-mayor

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 16 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has upheld the conviction of former Mamburao town mayor Voltaire Anthony Villarosa for his failure to ensure...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with