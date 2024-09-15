^

Nation

Traffic in flooded Lanao highway back to normal as floodwaters recede

John Unson - Philstar.com
September 15, 2024 | 4:50pm
Traffic in flooded Lanao highway back to normal as floodwaters recede
A flooded portion of the Secretary Narciso Ramos Highway in Balabagan, Lanao del Sur that reopened to traffic at noontime Sunday.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Low-lying stretches of the Secretary Narciso Ramos Highway in Lanao del Sur, flooded from noontime Friday until Sunday dawn due to heavy rains, had been reopened to traffic.

Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr., and the municipal governments in Malabang and Balabagan separately announced at noontime Sunday, September 15, that vehicles, cargo trucks and motorcycles are again plying the route after floodwaters in portions that got inundated had subsided.

“Traffic is back to normal. The local government units there, the police, the military and barangay officials are now clearing portions of the highway from mud and other debris,” Adiong, chairman of the Lanao del Sur Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said.

Local officials had also reported that Jehana Cali Alikan, 12, Janah Tantao Palawan, 12, Alyssa Airoden Sadain, 15, and the seven-year-old Sittie Harah Manioba, who died instantly after a tree felled by strong winds hit the tricycle carrying them in Barangay Cabsaran in Malabang last Friday, had all been buried in keeping with Islamic tradition of burying the dead within 24 hours after death.

Alikhan, Palawan and Sadain were students of the Al-Falah Qur'an Learning Centre, a government-accredited Islamic School in Malabang.

Local officials in Malabang told reporters on Sunday that the office of Adiong in Marawi City, which is the provincial capital, and employees of the Ministry of Social Services and Development-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MSSD-BARMM), helped facilitate the burial of the four victims.

The incident left three others, the tricycle driver Napi Abdulazis, 18, Abdulwaffy Mauntol, 17, and the nine-year-old Abdulwaffy Mauntol, badly injured, now confined at the Doctor Serapio Montañer Memorial Hospital in Malabang, a seaside municipality in the second district of Lanao del Sur.

The office of MSSD-BARMM Minister Raissa Jajurie and Lanao del Sur’s Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office had also separately provided the families of the four fatalities with relief supplies and other essential provisions, according to Malabang municipal officials.

Adiong and Jajurie had also assured to help in the medication of the injured Abdulazis and the Mauntol siblings, now recuperating in the hospital.

vuukle comment

FLOOD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Zamboanga Sibugay an 'area of concern' for PDEA-9

Zamboanga Sibugay an 'area of concern' for PDEA-9

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Officials of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-9 and the Police Regional Office-9 are to intensify their joint anti-narcotics...
Nation
fbtw
Court finds 17 Chinese guilty of cybersex crimes

Court finds 17 Chinese guilty of cybersex crimes

By Jennifer Rendon | 18 hours ago
The 17 Chinese found guilty for cybersex den operation in this city remain under the custody of the Bureau of Jail Management...
Nation
fbtw
Trillanes to run for mayor of Caloocan

Trillanes to run for mayor of Caloocan

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Stressing it is time to end corruption and incompetence in governance in Caloocan, former senator Antonio Trillanes IV announced...
Nation
fbtw
P4.4 million marijuana destroyed in Tabuk, Kalinga

P4.4 million marijuana destroyed in Tabuk, Kalinga

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
At least 22,000 marijuana plants worth P4.4 million were uprooted and destroyed in Tabuk City in Kalinga on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
Bulacan police neutralizes robbery&nbsp;suspect

Bulacan police neutralizes robbery suspect

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 18 hours ago
A suspect in the robbery of a dental clinic in Malolos City on Friday was killed during a police hot-pursuit operation.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Palace declares 8 local holidays

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
The birth anniversary of Josefa Llanes-Escoda, the civic leader and World War 2 heroine after whom the shoal that is subject of recent tensions between Filipino and Chinese sailors was named, has been declared a...
Nation
fbtw

Mindanao NPA leader killed in Cagayan

By Artemio Dumlao | 18 hours ago
The Philippine Army announced yesterday the neutralization of Edgar Arbitrario, a top New People’s Army leader from Mindanao, during an encounter with government troops in Peñablanca town in Cagaya...
Nation
fbtw

4 dead as fallen tree hits tricycle in Lanao

By John Unson | 18 hours ago
Four villagers died when a tree fell on the tricycle they were riding in Barangay Cabsaran, Malabang, Lanao del Sur on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
Construction worker shoots colleague over lighter in Batangas

Construction worker shoots colleague over lighter in Batangas

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Police have launched a manhunt for a construction worker who shot his co-worker following an argument over a lighter...
Nation
fbtw
4 dead as fallen tree hits tricycle in Lanao del Sur

4 dead as fallen tree hits tricycle in Lanao del Sur

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Four villagers died instantly when a large tree felled by strong winds hit the tricycle they were riding together in Barangay...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with