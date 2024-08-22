PNP to deploy cops in barangays

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil has ordered the deployment of police officers in all barangays to ensure public safety.

Marbil directed all police units to intensify security in the country’s 42,029 barangays, particularly in vulnerable communities and geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas.

“The safety of our citizens begins in the barangays. We are committed to ensuring that no community is left unguarded and that every corner of our nation feels the protective arm of the PNP,” Marbil said in a statement released yesterday.

The order intends to boost the revitalized Pulis sa Barangay, a program credited for the reduction in crime rates, terrorism and illegal drug activities.