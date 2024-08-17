Manila council passes Carlos Yulo Day ordinance

The Philippines' Carlos Yulo, Paris 2024 Olympic Games double gold medalist in gymnastics, waves from a float during a celebratory homecoming parade along a street in Manila on August 14, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila city council has passed on third and final reading an ordinance declaring Aug. 4 of every year as "Carlos Yulo Day."

Authored by District 6 Councilor Salvador Philip Lacuna, the ordinance also directs local government offices to come up with programs to honor Yulo as the first Filipino to win two Olympic gold medals.

The city public information office has not confirmed if Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan has signed the proposed ordinance.

Lacuna said he proposed assigning Aug. 4 for the observance because it was the date Yulo won the first of his two gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Yulo, whose family home is along Leveriza street in Manila, has won a total of 28 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze medals in local and international gymnastics competitions throughout his career.

The councilor also pointed out that the day would become a “simple commemoration day,” and not a holiday that would affect the payment of wages and work schedules in Manila.