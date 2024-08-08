Fetus dumped in NAIA restroom

MANILA, Philippines — A human fetus was found in the women’s restroom at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 (NAIA-1) on Tuesday afternoon.

A member of the airport’s cleaning crew found the fetus, approximately a month old, in a garbage bin in one of the cubicles, the police Airport Security Group (ACG) reported yesterday.

The crewmember found the fetus, wrapped in tissue paper, while conducting routine garbage collection.

NAIA’s medical team, led by Dr. Donita Arnesto, confirmed that the tissue paper indeed contained a fetus.

The ACG transported the remains to the NAIA police station.

Manila International Airport Authority general manager Eric Ines said he has ordered a review of all footage taken by surveillance cameras in the vicinity of the restroom where the fetus was found.