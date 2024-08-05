^

MoTC-BARMM clears highways of unauthorized law enforcers

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 5, 2024 | 6:32pm
Personnel of the Bangsamoro Land Transportation Office guard a major thoroughfare in Cotabato City against vehicles with questionable registration documents and drivers without licenses.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro government has cracked the whip on groups enforcing traffic regulations without permission from its transportation and communications ministry.

Bangsamoro Transportation and Communications Minister Paisalin Pangandaman Tago told reporters on Monday that they have not issued a deputation order on any individual or groups to enforce traffic laws and regulations pertaining to operation of public transportations anywhere in the autonomous region.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao has jurisdiction over the Bangsamoro Land Transportation Office and the Bangsamoro Land Transportation Regulatory and Franchising Board.

“We have not deputized any volunteer organization to do law-enforcement activities that our agencies, only our agencies, ought to do,” Pangandaman said.

Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, on Monday said that they are helping the MoTC-BARMM guard against fake BLTFRB and BLTO deputies in all of the region's six provinces and three cities.

The MoTC-BARMM’s effort to rid the highways in BARMM of unauthorized traffic regulations enforcement deputies was prompted by reports about existence of groups fronting as such without corresponding deputation order from the ministry.

Tago said that they are grateful to the PRO-BAR for helping them address the issue.

