^

Nation

Sulu governor, vice gov, mayors join Lakas CMD party

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 2, 2024 | 2:50pm
Sulu governor, vice gov, mayors join Lakas CMD party
House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez personally administered the oath of membership into the Lakas Muslim Christian Democrats of Sulu Gov. Hadji Abdusakur Tan Sr., Vice Gov. Abdusakur Tan II, mayors, vice mayors, and members of the provincial board during a gathering in Patikul town in the island province on Aug. 1, 2024.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY —The governor of Sulu, mayors and members of their provincial board joined the Lakas Christian Muslim Democrats on Thursday via a symbolic rite officiated by House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.

Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr., who is a member of the national executive council of Lakas CMD, told reporters on Friday that the event, where officials from across Sulu’s 19 towns led by Gov. Hadji Abdusakur Tan Sr. took oath as party members at the Sulu Area Coordinating Center in Barangay Bangkal in Patikul, presided over by Romualdez.

Romualdez, who is national president of the Lakas CMD, was accompanied to Sulu by Rep. Mannix Dalipe (Zamboanga City, 2nd District), Rep. Toby Tiangco (Navotas) and Rep. Jose Aquino II (Agusan 1st District).

Adiong, also a senior official of the Serbisyong Inklusibo, Alyansang Progresibo or SIAP regional party, said that besides Tan, Sulu Vice Gov. Abdusakur Tan II, who is presiding chairperson of their Sangguniang Panlalawigan and other members of the provincial law-making bloc, also pledged allegiance to the Lakas CMD during the event that Romualdez officiated.

“The influential political leaders of Sulu are now together in this party, our party,” Adiong, Lakas CMD national vice president, said.

Tan, who, as Sulu governor, is president of Sallam Party in the province, is the candidate of the Bangsamoro Grand Coalition, or BGC, for chief minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao during next year’s first ever BARMM parliamentary elections.

The BGC is jointly led by Adiong, Tan, Rep. Mujiv Hataman (Basilan), Maguindanao del Sur Gov. Mariam Mangudadatu and her spouse, Suharto Mangudadatu, who had served as governor of Sultan Kudarat in Region 12 and has just resigned as executive director of the Technical Education Skills and Development Authority owing to his planned candidacy for a local elective post during next year’s electoral exercise.

Adiong said their SIAP regional party, whose president is Lanao del Sur Vice Gov. Mohammad Khalid Adiong, supports the BGC’s anointment of Tan as its bet for BARMM chief minister in the 2025 regional polls.

The SIAP party now has more than 300,000 members and supporters across BARMM’s Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Lanao del Sur Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi provinces and in the region’s three cities, Lamitan, Marawi and Cotabato, which is the seat of the regional government. 

vuukle comment

BARMM

LAKAS CMD

SULU
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
School principal falls off roof, dies

School principal falls off roof, dies

By Gilbert Bayoran | 15 hours ago
A principal died on Wednesday after falling from the roof of a school building in Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental.
Nation
fbtw
20 hurt, 2 arrested in Pasay demolition

20 hurt, 2 arrested in Pasay demolition

By EJ Macababbad | 15 hours ago
Over 20 people were injured after authorities demolished shanties along F.B. Harrison street in Pasay yesterday afternoo...
Nation
fbtw
UDM council defends student, insurance fees amid complaints

UDM council defends student, insurance fees amid complaints

By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
The student government of Universidad de Manila justified its collection of student fees following some complaints from ...
Nation
fbtw
LTO issues show-cause order vs driver for busway counterflow

LTO issues show-cause order vs driver for busway counterflow

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
The Land Transportation Office has issued a show-cause order against a driver of a sport utility vehicle caught going against...
Nation
fbtw
PNP honors cop shot dead by teen

PNP honors cop shot dead by teen

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
The Philippine National Police on Wednesday honored the PNP officer who was killed by a 16-year-old boy in Mandaue City, Cebu...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LTO: Owners of 13,052 unregistered vehicles fined

LTO: Owners of 13,052 unregistered vehicles fined

By Romina Cabrera | 15 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office fined the owners of 13,052 unregistered vehicles for July alone.
Nation
fbtw
3 Vietnamese teens held for using German passports

3 Vietnamese teens held for using German passports

By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
Three Vietnamese minors were caught with German passports believed to have been illegally acquired as part of a human trafficking...
Nation
fbtw
NBI seizes P145 million counterfeit goods

NBI seizes P145 million counterfeit goods

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 15 hours ago
National Bureau of Investigation agents confiscated approximately P145 million worth of counterfeit goods in Binondo, Manila,...
Nation
fbtw
Benguet dengue cases up; 5 deaths logged

Benguet dengue cases up; 5 deaths logged

By Artemio Dumlao | 15 hours ago
Cases of dengue in Benguet have increased, with five reported deaths, since January.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with