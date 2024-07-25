^

Nation

'Carina's' damage on electric infra in Baguio, Benguet reaches P2.4-M

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
July 25, 2024 | 6:56pm
'Carina's' damage on electric infra in Baguio, Benguet reaches P2.4-M
Replacement of broken pole at Goldfield Itogon, Benguet on July 25, 2025.
RPO via BENECO / Facebook

BAGUIO CITY — Super Typhoon Carina (International name: Gaemi) that brought extreme heavy rainfall and strong winds since Wednesday left the Benguet Electric Cooperative (Beneco) damage worth P2.4 million.

A substation recloser equipment worth more than P1 million, seven collapsed/damaged poles and three transformers made up the bulk of the P2.4 million damage to the distribution system, as of Thursday noon, the distribution utility said.

The cost of damage is expected to increase, as more reports come in from the farflung areas of Benguet, Beneco added.

Beneco said it has restored the power of 97.50 % of its affected Baguio City consumers. 

Ninety linemen alternated in the last 24 hours to address reports from consumers, local government units (LGUs) and partner government line agencies.

Landslides that caused damage to poles and made roads impassable hampered the restoration efforts in Atok, Benguet, while linemen had to grapple with heavy rains and strong winds to correct low sagging wires in Kapangan and Kibungan. Power in these two towns was restored on Thursday noon.

The electricity of the remaining towns of Benguet are almost 100% restored, Beneco added.

The cooperative has also advised its consumers to expect intermittent power interruptions in the next couple of days due to the unpredictability of the weather.

“As early as Sunday, Beneco has been monitoring the typhoon and has activated its rapid electricity restoration teams in consonance with our disaster mitigation action plans,” Beneco general manager Melchor Licoben said.

vuukle comment

BENECO

BENGUET

CARINA

CARINAPH
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Teen stabbed dead over food

Teen stabbed dead over food

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Police are looking for two people who allegedly stabbed a man following an argument over food in Quezon City yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Chinese woman escapes kidnappers in Laguna

Chinese woman escapes kidnappers in Laguna

By Ed Amoroso | 19 hours ago
A Chinese woman managed to escape her kidnappers in Calamba, Laguna on Monday night.
Nation
fbtw
La Mesa Dam overflows amid rains

La Mesa Dam overflows amid rains

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
The water level of La Mesa Dam in Quezon City overflowed last night due to rains brought by Super Typhoon Carina and the southwest...
Nation
fbtw
Man dies from electric shock in Tondo flood

Man dies from electric shock in Tondo flood

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
A man was found floating in the floodwaters of Tondo, Manila yesterday after he was reportedly electrocuted.
Nation
fbtw
Moro commander killed in clash with rival group

Moro commander killed in clash with rival group

By John Unson | 19 hours ago
A leader of an armed Moro group was killed and a villager was wounded in a spate of clashes in three coastal barangays in...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Leni mobilizes volunteer network for typhoon response

Leni mobilizes volunteer network for typhoon response

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
Former vice president Leni Robredo, through the non-government organization she established, has mobilized a volunteer network...
Nation
fbtw
Roads shut down in Cordileras

Roads shut down in Cordileras

By Artemio Dumlao | 19 hours ago
Several major roads in the Cordillera highlands were shut down as torrential rains brought by Typhoon Carina and the southwest...
Nation
fbtw

P3.6 billion budget eyed for NIR offices

By Gilbert Bayoran | 19 hours ago
A total of P3.6 billion, spread out over three years, is proposed to be allotted to establish regional offices for the newly created Negros Island Region, Sen. JV Ejercito said on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw
P235 million shabu seized in 6 months in Western Visayas

P235 million shabu seized in 6 months in Western Visayas

By Gilbert Bayoran | 19 hours ago
At least P235 million worth of illegal drugs were confiscated during the first half of the year in Western Visayas, the Police...
Nation
fbtw
Woman charged with human trafficking in Pampanga

Woman charged with human trafficking in Pampanga

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Criminal charges were filed against a woman who was arrested by agents of the National Bureau of Investigation in Angeles...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with