4 die in Rizal landslide

Ed Amoroso, Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
July 12, 2024 | 12:00am

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines —  Four workers died while two others were injured in a landslide at a construction site in Antipolo, Rizal on Wednesday afternoon.

Edgardo Empleo, 56; Albert Lopez, 33; Fernando Macalindong Jr., 32, and Romulo Perdigon Jr., 37, died at the scene of the accident that occurred at around 3:40 p.m. in Barangay Dela Paz.

Two others, Roben James Ibañez and Juan Panza, were brought to the Quirino Memorial Medical Center Hospital in Quezon City for treatment of injuries.

Reports said the victims were clearing a retaining wall when the soil collapsed and buried them, according to Rizal police chief Col. Felipe Maraggun.

The victims’ employer reportedly committed to shoulder the burial and medical expenses of the workers.

Lt. Col. Ryan Manongdo, Antipolo police chief, said the victims’ relatives waived their right to subject the cadavers to autopsy. 

RIZAL
