Woman cuts off husband’s penis in Baguio

BAGUIO CITY — A 55-year-old woman from Baguio City who suspected that her husband had been unfaithful to her cut off her spouse's penis.

The couple fought after drinking at the house of the husband's sibling. Investigators said that the two could have drank a lot and quarreled when they got home.

The woman then grabbed a knife and slashed his husband’s penis to end his infidelity.

The woman later fled while her husband went outside to call for help. He was rushed to the hospital by responding policemen to undergo surgery to restore his sex organ.

The police did not name the suspect and the 58-year-old husband but they were said to reside in Purok 9, Balenben, Irisan.

They added that the wife is now under the police custody while the knife used was kept as evidence.