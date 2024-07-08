Quake jolts Samar provinces

Phivolcs said the quake occurred at 12:01 a.m. and its epicenter was located 10 kilometers north of Lope de Vega town.

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5 earthquake jolted parts of Northern Samar yesterday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

The quake was felt at Intensity 4 in 13 areas in Northern Samar and two in Samar.

Intensity 3 was felt in six areas in Northern Samar, eight in Eastern Samar and nine in Samar.

Intensity 2 was felt in two areas in Samar, four in Eastern Samar and three in Leyte.

The quake was not expected to cause damage to property, but it may generate aftershocks.

Meanwhile, a magnitude 4.1 earthquake rocked Davao Oriental at 1:25 a.m.

The epicenter of the quake was located 81 kilometers north of Baganga, Davao Oriental.