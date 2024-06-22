Drug den operators in Davao Occidental busted

The three men operating a clandestine drug den in Malita, Davao Occidental who fell in an entrapment operation on Thursday are now locked in a detention facility, awaiting prosecution.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Three drug dealers together operating a drug den fell in an entrapment operation by anti-narcotics agents in Barangay Fishing Village in Malita, Davao Occidental on Thursday.

Radio reports here on Saturday stated that the operation that led to the arrest of the three male suspects, names withheld pending the filing of a corresponding criminal case against them, was together laid by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-11 and operatives from the Malita Municipal Police Station and the Davao Occidental Provincial Police Office.

In separate statements, the PDEA-11 and the local police said the suspects were immediately detained after selling to non-uniformed operatives P10,000 worth of shabu in a tradeoff right in their drug den in Sitio Pamana in Barangay Fishing Village.

PDEA-11 agents had also seized P35,000 worth of shabu and drug sniffing paraphernalia that they found in the drug den of the three suspects.

The suspects are now clamped down in a detention facility, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.