^

Nation

Drug den operators in Davao Occidental busted

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 22, 2024 | 5:38pm
Drug den operators in Davao Occidental busted
The three men operating a clandestine drug den in Malita, Davao Occidental who fell in an entrapment operation on Thursday are now locked in a detention facility, awaiting prosecution.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Three drug dealers together operating a drug den fell in an entrapment operation by anti-narcotics agents in Barangay Fishing Village in Malita, Davao Occidental on Thursday.

Radio reports here on Saturday stated that the operation that led to the arrest of the three male suspects, names withheld pending the filing of a corresponding criminal case against them, was together laid by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-11 and operatives from the Malita Municipal Police Station and the Davao Occidental Provincial Police Office.

In separate statements, the PDEA-11 and the local police said the suspects were immediately detained after selling to non-uniformed operatives P10,000 worth of shabu in a tradeoff right in their drug den in Sitio Pamana in Barangay Fishing Village.

PDEA-11 agents had also seized P35,000 worth of shabu and drug sniffing paraphernalia that they found in the drug den of the three suspects. 

The suspects are now clamped down in a detention facility, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

vuukle comment

DRUG TRAFFICKING

PHILIPPINE DRUG ENFORCEMENT AGENCY

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Only one barangay remains livable in Baguio&rsquo;

‘Only one barangay remains livable in Baguio’

By Artemio Dumlao | 19 hours ago
Only one among the city's 128 barangays remains livable, a study on livability conducted by the City Planning Development...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Sex orgy organizer&rsquo; charged for selling party drugs

‘Sex orgy organizer’ charged for selling party drugs

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Criminal complaints have been filed against a businessman, said to be an organizer of sex orgies among his clients, who was...
Nation
fbtw
PNP makes permit renewal easier for gun owners

PNP makes permit renewal easier for gun owners

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The renewal of firearm licenses will soon be convenient for gun owners as the Philippine National Police is set to launch...
Nation
fbtw
Cleaner finds P1 million hidden in used socks at NAIA

Cleaner finds P1 million hidden in used socks at NAIA

By Rudy Santos | 1 day ago
A cleaner at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 found a pair of used socks that contained $18,800 (approximately...
Nation
fbtw
Legarda seeks Senate probe on child rapes

Legarda seeks Senate probe on child rapes

By Mark Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
Sen. Loren Legarda has filed a resolution seeking to investigate the rising number of child rape cases in the country.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

BAI confirms Philippines first Q fever case

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 19 hours ago
The Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) has confirmed the country’s first case of Q fever disease from samples taken from goats imported from the United States.
Nation
fbtw
Residents outside Kanlaon danger zone allowed to go home

Residents outside Kanlaon danger zone allowed to go home

By Gilbert Bayoran | 19 hours ago
Displaced residents outside Kanlaon Volcano's 4-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone in La Castellana town in Negros Occidental...
Nation
fbtw
3 cops charged for mauling colleague in Isabela

3 cops charged for mauling colleague in Isabela

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Three policemen were charged for violating the anti-hazing law after mauling a rookie officer in Angadanan, Isabela last...
Nation
fbtw
PCG member hurt in Basilan gun attack dies

PCG member hurt in Basilan gun attack dies

By John Unson | 19 hours ago
A 26-year-old Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) member wounded in a gun attack in Lamitan City on Thursday died in a hospital in...
Nation
fbtw
P523-K imported cigarettes seized in Sulu, Tawi-Tawi

P523-K imported cigarettes seized in Sulu, Tawi-Tawi

By John Unson | 19 hours ago
Policemen seized P523,000 worth of imported cigarettes in separate anti-smuggling operations in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi and in Jolo,...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with