^

Nation

Number coding suspended on June 17 for Eid'l Adha — MMDA

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
June 15, 2024 | 5:24pm
Number coding suspended on June 17 for Eid'l Adha â�� MMDA
Muslims attend a noon time prayer on Friday at a mosque in Salam Compound, Barangay Culiat, Quezon City, just a day before the Eid al-Adha celebration on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The number coding scheme in Metro Manila will be suspended on Monday, June 17, in observance of Islamic Feast of Sacrifice or Eid'l Adha. 

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority announced the coding suspension in an advisory posted on Facebook on Saturday.

Under the usual number coding scheme, vehicles are restricted from major Metro Manila roads from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., based on the last digit of their license plates.

Last week, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared June 17 as a regular holiday nationwide.

Proclamation No. 579, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, noted that Eid'l Adha is one of two main holidays celebrated in Islam.

The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos recommended this national holiday based on the 1445 Hijrah Islamic Lunar Calendar.

vuukle comment

METROPOLITAN MANILA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kanlaon eruption agriculture damage climbs to P151 million

Kanlaon eruption agriculture damage climbs to P151 million

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
Damage to the agriculture sector due to the eruption of Kanlaon Volcano has increased to P151 million, according to the Department...
Nation
fbtw
P100 million frozen meat seized in Cavite

P100 million frozen meat seized in Cavite

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
Frozen meat and other agricultural products have been seized at a warehouse in Kawit, Cavite, the Department of Agriculture...
Nation
fbtw
30 areas to experience danger heat index despite rains

30 areas to experience danger heat index despite rains

By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
Thirty areas in the country may experience ”danger” level heat index despite monsoon rains, according to the Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Brains&rsquo; behind P300 million &lsquo;pasalo&rsquo; scam nabbed

‘Brains’ behind P300 million ‘pasalo’ scam nabbed

By Nillicent Bautista | 17 hours ago
A woman who allegedly masterminded a P300-million investment scam was arrested in Tanza, Cavite on June 5, the National Capital...
Nation
fbtw

Davao del Sur village execs charged

By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
Charges have been filed against barangay officials in Matanao, Davao del Sur for allegedly deducting P8,500 from the P10,000 cash aid received from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on June...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
P6.4 million ecstasy tablets abandoned at NAIA

P6.4 million ecstasy tablets abandoned at NAIA

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs (BOC) discovered yesterday a parcel containing 3,742 tablets of the party drug ecstasy that had been...
Nation
fbtw
19,268 Makati residents get free, unlimited dialysis

19,268 Makati residents get free, unlimited dialysis

By Nillicent Bautista | 17 hours ago
The city government of Makati has provided free and unlimited dialysis services to 19,268 yellow card holders since 2020,...
Nation
fbtw
DOH warns vs claims &lsquo;siling labuyo&rsquo; can cure dengue

DOH warns vs claims ‘siling labuyo’ can cure dengue

By Rhodina Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The Department of Health (DOH) yesterday cautioned the public against social media posts claiming that bird’s eye chili...
Nation
fbtw

Go visits PCMC’s cancer patients

17 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go visited patients at the Philippine Children’s Medical Center (PCMC) in Quezon City on June 12.
Nation
fbtw

Malabon river gate malfunctions

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 17 hours ago
The city government of Malabon has launched emergency response measures after a navigational gate of the Malabon-Navotas River malfunctioned last Wednesday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with