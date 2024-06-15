Number coding suspended on June 17 for Eid'l Adha — MMDA

Muslims attend a noon time prayer on Friday at a mosque in Salam Compound, Barangay Culiat, Quezon City, just a day before the Eid al-Adha celebration on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The number coding scheme in Metro Manila will be suspended on Monday, June 17, in observance of Islamic Feast of Sacrifice or Eid'l Adha.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority announced the coding suspension in an advisory posted on Facebook on Saturday.

Under the usual number coding scheme, vehicles are restricted from major Metro Manila roads from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., based on the last digit of their license plates.

Last week, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared June 17 as a regular holiday nationwide.

Proclamation No. 579, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, noted that Eid'l Adha is one of two main holidays celebrated in Islam.

The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos recommended this national holiday based on the 1445 Hijrah Islamic Lunar Calendar.