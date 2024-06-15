^

Nation

DOH warns vs claims ‘siling labuyo’ can cure dengue

Rhodina Villanueva - The Philippine Star
June 15, 2024 | 12:00am
DOH warns vs claims â��siling labuyoâ�� can cure dengue
“The DOH clarifies that currently, there is no specific treatment for dengue,” the department said in an advisory.
Michael Escobar, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) yesterday cautioned the public against social media posts claiming that bird’s eye chili or “siling labuyo” can cure dengue.

“The DOH clarifies that currently, there is no specific treatment for dengue,” the department said in an advisory.

A recent post from “Gretylle Quicoy” claimed that bird’s eye chili is “very effective” in curing dengue, noting that the use of the spice was “tested and proven.” The post has since been deleted.

The DOH said the “best way to prevent dengue is to avoid mosquito bites.” The department recommended wearing long sleeves and pants and using mosquito repellent lotions and sprays.

“The public is also encouraged to seek early consultation if experiencing symptoms like fever, headache, muscle and joint pains, nausea and rashes,” the DOH said.

The department also stressed the importance of eliminating mosquito breeding sites and supporting fogging activities in areas where outbreaks occurred.

DOH data showed that from Jan. 1 to May 25, 67,874 dengue cases were recorded in the country, with 189 deaths.

