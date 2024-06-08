LIST: Road closures, rerouting to look out for on Independence Day
MANILA, Philippines — Temporary road closures will be implemented in the streets of Manila to give way for the celebration of the 126th Philippine Independence Day on June 12.
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Saturday released a complete list of the affected routes while suggesting alternative roads during the occassion.
Among those that would be temporarily closed from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. are the following:
- Roxas Boulevard – both bounds from TM Kalaw to P. Burgos
- TM Kalaw – from Ma. Orosa to Roxas Boulevard westbound
From 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., the following roads will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic:
- Roxas Boulevard – from UN Avenue to P. Burgos Ave. (both bounds)
- TM Kalaw – both Sides from Roxas Blvd. to Taft Ave.
- P. Burgos Avenue – both sides and Finance Road
- Bonifacio Drive – from Anda Circle to P. Burgos Ave.
"Adjacent roads within Rizal Park and Quirino Grandstand will also be utilized for the occasion," the MMDA added.
"Actual closing and opening of affected roads will be based on the actual traffic situation."
Alternate routes
The MMDA likewise advised drivers and motorists to take the identified alternate routes during the duration of the closure.
For PUV and private vehicles going south:
- Roxas Boulevard right turn to Quirino Avenue or U.N. Avenue then left turn to Taft Avenue to destination
For private vehicles:
- From R-10 going to Anda Circle, turn left to Soriano Avenue, turn right to Solana Street turn left to Muralla Street, then go straight to Magallanes Drive, turn right to P. Burgos Avenue to destination.
For trucks going northbound and southbound:
- SLEX, Osmeña Highway, Quirino Avenue, Nagtahan Street, Lacson Avenue, Yuseco Street, Capulong Street, R-10 Road, to destination.
A total of 1,156 personnel will be deployed in strategic locations across the city to ensure "seamless traffic management," said MMDA acting chairperson Don Artes.
He added that the aforementioned will likewise promote the safety and convenience of all road users. Ambulances, military trucks, tow trucks and other resources will also be dispatched.
Festival-like celebrations have been lined up from June 10 to 12 in lieu with Independence day, many of which to be held at the Rizal Park , Burnham Green, right across Quirino Grandstand.
