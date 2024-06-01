^

Japan, UN agency, DICT launch digital center in BARMM

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 1, 2024 | 5:10pm
Japan, UN agency, DICT launch digital center in BARMM
Chihiro Kano, a representative of the Japanese government, Assistant Secretary Wilroy Ticzon of the Department of Information and Communications Technology and Khalid Hassan of the International Labour Organization together launched the Digital Transformation Center in Cotabato City on Thursday.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Two foreign benefactors and the Department of Information and Communications Technology launched here on Thursday a Digital Transformation Center (DTC) in support of efforts for commerce and trade in the Bangsamoro region to fully bounce back from the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chihiro Kanno, first secretary of the Japanese embassy in the country, Khalid Hassan of the International Labour Organization (ILO), which is an agency of the United Nations, and DICT Assistant Secretary Wilroy Ticzon together led the event, held at the compound of the Bangsamoro Telecommunications Office in Barangay Rosary Heights 5 here.

Hassan, a Pakistani, and Ticzon took turns explaining to reporters then that the DTC project aims to support the digitalization of micro and small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in this city, which is the capital of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, and in provinces around.

The setting up of the DTC here is related with the ILO’s "Bringing Back Jobs Safely Under COVID-19 Pandemic in the Philippines; Rebooting Small and Informal Businesses Safely and Digitally Project," which is bankrolled by the Government of Japan.

Hassan told reporters during a dialogue here Thursday that digitalization is an essential intervention needed in improving MSMEs in BARMM, which, in effect, can bolster the southern peace process.

Hassan said MSMEs generate about 40 percent of jobs worldwide, but are mostly not performing well due to economic challenges and vulnerability to constraints such as the adverse effects of the Covid 19 pandemic.

“Most are trapped at low levels of performance and growth. It is something that we need to help address,” he said.

Two officials of the BARMM government, Labor and Employment Minister Muslimin Sema and Transportation and Communications Minister Paisalin Pangandaman Tago separately told reporters on Saturday that they shall support the DTC project, aiming to help improve commerce and trade in the Bangsamoro region.

“We have agencies under our ministries that can provide direct technical support for that facility if needed,” Sema said.

The Bangsamoro region covers the provinces of Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, and the cities of Lamitan, Marawi and Cotabato, where MSMEs generates employment for the local communities and from where local government units collect much-needed revenues.

DEPARTMENT OF INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY
Aghon agriculture damage reaches P81.8 million

Aghon agriculture damage reaches P81.8 million

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
Damage to the agriculture sector due to Typhoon Aghon has increased to P81.84 million, according to the Department of Ag...
Nation
Owner of pickup truck caught on EDSA busway identified

Owner of pickup truck caught on EDSA busway identified

By Ghio Ong | 2 days ago
The owner of a pickup truck caught using the EDSA busway on May 26 has been identified and will be issued a show-cause order...
Nation
Galunggong price up by P40 per kilo

Galunggong price up by P40 per kilo

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
The retail price of galunggong or round scad nationwide has increased by P40 per kilo due to the effects of Typhoon Aghon,...
Nation
MMDA eyes emergency lay-by areas for bikers

MMDA eyes emergency lay-by areas for bikers

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
Emergency lay-by areas, particularly under flyovers, along major roads in Metro Manila could become temporary shelters for...
Nation
Tolentino hits PNP on escorts&rsquo; arrest

Tolentino hits PNP on escorts' arrest

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino accused the Philippine National Police (PNP) yesterday of spreading misinformation...
Nation
Latest
abtest
Murder rap for Makati road rage suspect

Murder rap for Makati road rage suspect

By Nillicent Bautista | 19 hours ago
The businessman accused of killing a family driver during a road rage incident along the EDSA-Ayala tunnel in Makati was charged...
Nation
Go visits Quezon City to help displaced workers

19 hours ago
In a concerted effort to uplift economically challenged communities, Sen. Bong Go, alongside Mayor Joy Belmonte, personally aided displaced workers in Quezon City on Thursday.
Nation
Pagasa: Fewer provinces affected by El Ni&ntilde;o

Pagasa: Fewer provinces affected by El Niño

By Romina Cabrera | 19 hours ago
The number of provinces affected by El Niño has decreased, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and...
Nation
Luzon grid on yellow alert

Luzon grid on yellow alert

By Louella Desiderio | 19 hours ago
The Luzon grid was placed under yellow alert yesterday following forced outages of several power plants.
Nation
