Tuguegarao sizzles at 38.4 degrees Celsius

Individuals walk under the extreme heat along United Nations Avenue in Manila on April 2, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The temperature in Tuguegarao City in Cagayan hit 38.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the highest recorded in the country so far this year.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the temperature reached 38.3 degrees Celsius in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro on the same day.

State weather forecasters warned the public of ”danger“ levels of heat index in 11 areas in the country today.

PAGASA said the heat index in Pasay, Dagupan City in Pangasinan, Tuguegarao, Puerto Princesa and Aborlan in Palawan as well as Roxas City and Mambusao in Capiz may reach between 42 to 44 degrees Celsius.

Dangerous heat levels are also expected in Iloilo City and Dumangas in Iloilo, Catarman in Northern Samar and Cotabato City.

PAGASA urged the public to limit outdoor activities as it warned against heat cramps and heat exhaustion as well as heat stroke.