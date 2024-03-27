^

Nation

Manila imposes liquor ban on areas near churches for Maundy Thursday, Good Friday

Philstar.com
March 27, 2024 | 2:47pm
Manila imposes liquor ban on areas near churches for Maundy Thursday, Good Friday
Volunteers lead the "Pabasa ng Pasyon" for churchgoers at the Our Lady of the Atonement Cathedral in Baguio on March 25, 2024.
The STAR / Andy Zapata Jr.

MANILA, Philippines — Alcoholic beverages will be banned in areas near Catholic churches in Manila on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, the city government announced in an executive order. 

Executive Order No. 9 signed by Mayor Honey Lacuna on Tuesday bans the sale and consumption of alcohol within the 500-meter radius of all Catholic churches in the city.

The order said it is "taking into consideration the somberness of the Holy Week."

Lacuna has also directed law enforcemneet officers "to strictly implement the measure."

The City of Manila houses several churches, including the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene commonly known as Quiapo Church, San Agustin Church, Manila Cathedral, Binondo Church, Sto. Niño de Tondo Church, among others.

The city government earlier declared half-day classes in all private and public schools and half-day work for city government officials in observance of Holy Wednesday.

Malacañang earlier declared half-day work in government offices on Holy Wednesday.

vuukle comment

CHURCH

HOLY WEEK

MANILA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LTO sets renewal sked for plastic license

LTO sets renewal sked for plastic license

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office released yesterday a schedule for motorists to renew and claim their driver’s license,...
Nation
fbtw
Second graft case filed vs Magalong

Second graft case filed vs Magalong

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong is facing another graft case before the Office of the Ombudsman in connection with the allegedly...
Nation
fbtw
Fake booking scams up &ndash; ACG

Fake booking scams up – ACG

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Fake booking scams increased in the second week of March, the Anti-Cybercrime Group of the Philippine National Police reported...
Nation
fbtw
CHR probes Davao drug war deaths

CHR probes Davao drug war deaths

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 15 hours ago
The Commission on Human Rights yesterday expressed grave concern over Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte’s recent declaration...
Nation
fbtw
No objections for e-motorcycle tax breaks in EO12 review

No objections for e-motorcycle tax breaks in EO12 review

15 hours ago
Views and position papers elicited from government agencies and EV industry stakeholders for the revision of an executive...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fires leave 2 hurt, 100 families homeless

Fires leave 2 hurt, 100 families homeless

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Two people were injured and around 100 families were left homeless after fires broke out in two cities in Metro Manila on...
Nation
fbtw
Belmonte: No tolerance for corruption

Belmonte: No tolerance for corruption

By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte yesterday reiterated her zero-tolerance policy against corruption following the arrest of an...
Nation
fbtw
Fetus found in condo&rsquo;s sewage treatment plant

Fetus found in condo’s sewage treatment plant

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
A fetus was found dumped in the sewage treatment plant of a high-end condominium complex in Quezon City on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw
State of calamity declared in Iloilo due to pertussis

State of calamity declared in Iloilo due to pertussis

By Jennifer Rendon | 15 hours ago
Iloilo City was placed under a state of calamity yesterday due to an outbreak of pertussis.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with