Manila imposes liquor ban on areas near churches for Maundy Thursday, Good Friday

Volunteers lead the "Pabasa ng Pasyon" for churchgoers at the Our Lady of the Atonement Cathedral in Baguio on March 25, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Alcoholic beverages will be banned in areas near Catholic churches in Manila on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, the city government announced in an executive order.

Executive Order No. 9 signed by Mayor Honey Lacuna on Tuesday bans the sale and consumption of alcohol within the 500-meter radius of all Catholic churches in the city.

The order said it is "taking into consideration the somberness of the Holy Week."

Lacuna has also directed law enforcemneet officers "to strictly implement the measure."

The City of Manila houses several churches, including the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene commonly known as Quiapo Church, San Agustin Church, Manila Cathedral, Binondo Church, Sto. Niño de Tondo Church, among others.

The city government earlier declared half-day classes in all private and public schools and half-day work for city government officials in observance of Holy Wednesday.

Malacañang earlier declared half-day work in government offices on Holy Wednesday.