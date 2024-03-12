DOJ: 8 inmates freed on good conduct

Manila Police District (MPD) director Brig. Gen. Arnold Thomas Ibay inspects the situation of the inmates of the MPD Integrated Jail on March 11, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Another batch of eight inmates has been released under the good conduct time allowance as part of the Department of Justice (DOJ)’s efforts to decongest penal and prison facilities.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said more inmates are expected to be freed for good conduct “in the days ahead.”

The release of the eight convicts came after President Marcos granted executive clemency to 22 inmates on March 9.

The prisoners were granted commutation of service while others were given conditional pardon.

Remulla said the DOJ remains committed to carry out the President’s directive of decongesting state penitentiaries and allow reformed convicts to turn over a new leaf.

“Decongestion of our prison facilities is a humanitarian obligation and the first step in providing inmates a more decent and conducive environment most suited for their reformation,” he said.

“This portrays our full resolve to attain an efficient restorative justice system and give inmates a second chance to reintegrate themselves in the communities,” Remulla added.