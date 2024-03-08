Urban Agricultural Council in Baguio City sought

BAGUIO CITY — Urban agriculture that could thrive in Baguio City is eyed to reduce poverty, promote ecological integrity and food security.

Seeking to institutionalize urban agriculture in Baguio, Councilor Leandro Yangot Jr. is emphasizing the importance of urban farming in enhancing green spaces, reducing carbon footprint, and promoting community cooperation.

Yangot, urban planning expert, explained that the proposal specifies a multi-faceted policy framework, ranging from supporting poverty reduction to enhancing environmental resilience. It aims to combat urban challenges such as air pollution, food inadequacy and climate change impacts.

His proposed measure encourages the conversion of open spaces, including those in subdivisions, public schools, and government-owned areas, into urban gardens. Likewise, it highlights the importance of the involvement of homeowners’ associations and community groups in this collective endeavor.

Should the proposal becomes an ordinance, an Urban Agricultural Council will be created, with the city mayor serving as the chairman and the chairperson of the city council’s Committee on Market, Trade and Commerce, and Agriculture as the vice chairman. Various city officials and department heads will join as members.

The Urban Agricultural Council will take charge of planning, supervising and promoting urban agriculture initiatives. It will formulate greening plans, supervise farming practices, conduct evaluations, coordinate with government agencies and lead information campaigns to encourage community involvement.

The councilor said the council will also support barangays in implementing their own farming programs, contributing to the city’s sustainable development and resilience.

The council will also be mandated to conduct educational programs and information campaigns to raise awareness about urban farming techniques, modern agricultural technologies and environmental stewardship to empower residents with the skills and knowledge needed to engage in urban agriculture effectively.

Once an ordinance, the measure will also urge all the barangays in the city to allocate specific budgets for urban agriculture programs in their Annual Investment Plans to promote community-driven initiatives tailored to local needs and priorities.

Already approved on first reading, the measure was referred to the city council’s Committee on Market, Trade and Commerce, and Agriculture for review.