^

Nation

Creation of Muslim Council in Baguio City pushed

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
March 8, 2024 | 3:30pm
Creation of Muslim Council in Baguio City pushed
This undated file photo shows the city hall of Baguio.
Baguio City Facebook page

BAGUIO CITY — The creation of a Muslim Consultative Council seeking to institutionalize the representation and participation of the Muslim community in Baguio city’s governmental processes has been proposed. 

City Councilors Leandro Yangot Jr. and Benny Bomogao are proposed an ordinance to create the Baguio City Muslim Consultative Council (BCMCC) to address the needs and concerns of the Muslim community in the city and promote their rights, interests and well-being. 

Emphasizing the respect for Islamic traditions, beliefs, customs and contributions to national goals and aspirations, the proposal calls for a more active participation among the Muslim residents in maintaining the community’s peace, harmony, stability and prosperity.

Proponents said that BCMCC will serve as the coordinating and advisory body to the city government for formulating policies, plans, programs and activities for the welfare of the local Muslim constituents.

The BCMCC will consist of various members, including city officials, representatives from Muslim communities, youth, women, professionals and other relevant sectors, with the city mayor as the chairperson.

The proposed council will also coordinate with the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos and other relevant bodies to address the needs of Muslim residents in the city. Quarterly meetings will be held to deliberate on issues concerning the Muslim community, ensuring proactive engagement and holistic support.

The proposal likewise seeks to establish a Muslim Affairs Office under the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO). The Muslim Affairs Office will be responsible for administrative and liaison work related to the responsibilities and activities of the BCMCC.

The funding will be sourced from the appropriate funds under the CSWDO or other available city funds while the city mayor will create an Ad Hoc Committee to formulate the IRR of the ordinance when enacted.

The proposed ordinance was already approved on first reading  last March 4 and was referred to the Baguio City Council’s Committee on Ethics, Governmental Affairs, and Personnel for review.

vuukle comment

BAGUIO CITY

MUSLIM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PAGASA raises La Ni&ntilde;a alert

PAGASA raises La Niña alert

By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
Saying El Niño has shown signs of weakening, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration...
Nation
fbtw

House helper admits killing elderly couple

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
A day after claiming she was innocent, a housemaid has admitted killing an elderly couple in Quezon City.
Nation
fbtw
'Rido' eyed in Lanao del Norte ambush incident

'Rido' eyed in Lanao del Norte ambush incident

By John Unson | 6 hours ago
Local officials are certain that Thursday’s ambush incident in Lala, Lanao del Norte that left two individuals dead...
Nation
fbtw
Naga lotto player wins P15.8 million jackpot

Naga lotto player wins P15.8 million jackpot

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 18 hours ago
A bettor in Naga City in Camarines Sur won P15.8 million in the Mega Lotto 6/45 drawn on Wednesday night.
Nation
fbtw
BI: Mail-order bride cases up

BI: Mail-order bride cases up

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
Human trafficking victims brokered as mail-order brides have increased, according to the Bureau of Immigration.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PDEA gets 4 more K9 dogs

PDEA gets 4 more K9 dogs

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency got an added boost to its operational capabilities with the acquisition of four narcotics...
Nation
fbtw
Bong Go aids Muntinlupa fire victims

Bong Go aids Muntinlupa fire victims

18 hours ago
Fire victims in Muntinlupa City received relief goods on Wednesday from Sen. Bong Go, Mayor Ruffy Biazon, Vice Mayor Artemio...
Nation
fbtw
DBM: P1.95 billion calamity funds released in February

DBM: P1.95 billion calamity funds released in February

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 18 hours ago
Up to P1.95 billion in calamity funds was released last month to finance various disaster relief operations.
Nation
fbtw
Angat Dam water level dips to 204 meters

Angat Dam water level dips to 204 meters

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
The water level in Angat Dam has dropped by .33 meters, the lowest so far this year, due to El Niño.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with