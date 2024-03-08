Creation of Muslim Council in Baguio City pushed

BAGUIO CITY — The creation of a Muslim Consultative Council seeking to institutionalize the representation and participation of the Muslim community in Baguio city’s governmental processes has been proposed.

City Councilors Leandro Yangot Jr. and Benny Bomogao are proposed an ordinance to create the Baguio City Muslim Consultative Council (BCMCC) to address the needs and concerns of the Muslim community in the city and promote their rights, interests and well-being.

Emphasizing the respect for Islamic traditions, beliefs, customs and contributions to national goals and aspirations, the proposal calls for a more active participation among the Muslim residents in maintaining the community’s peace, harmony, stability and prosperity.

Proponents said that BCMCC will serve as the coordinating and advisory body to the city government for formulating policies, plans, programs and activities for the welfare of the local Muslim constituents.

The BCMCC will consist of various members, including city officials, representatives from Muslim communities, youth, women, professionals and other relevant sectors, with the city mayor as the chairperson.

The proposed council will also coordinate with the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos and other relevant bodies to address the needs of Muslim residents in the city. Quarterly meetings will be held to deliberate on issues concerning the Muslim community, ensuring proactive engagement and holistic support.

The proposal likewise seeks to establish a Muslim Affairs Office under the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO). The Muslim Affairs Office will be responsible for administrative and liaison work related to the responsibilities and activities of the BCMCC.

The funding will be sourced from the appropriate funds under the CSWDO or other available city funds while the city mayor will create an Ad Hoc Committee to formulate the IRR of the ordinance when enacted.

The proposed ordinance was already approved on first reading last March 4 and was referred to the Baguio City Council’s Committee on Ethics, Governmental Affairs, and Personnel for review.