P3.4-M worth shabu seized in Sulu entrapment operation

COTABATO CITY— Anti-narcotics agents on Sunday seized P3.4 million worth of shabu from two peddlers entrapped in the town proper of Maimbung in Sulu.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters on Monday that one of the two suspects, Alex Hussin, is now detained, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Hussin’s companion, Aldun Hussin, on the other hand, was shot dead by PDEA-BARMM and police operatives when he tried to grab the firearm of a non-uniformed agent who frisked and attempted to cuff him during the tradeoff in Barangay Poblacion in Maimbung.

Castro said that the entrapment operation that resulted in the confiscation from the duo of half a kilo of shabu, worth P3.4 million, was laid with the help of different units of the Sulu Provincial Police Office and Army intelligence personnel based in Sulu, a component province of the Bangsamoro region.