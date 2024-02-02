Ever Bilena faces P9.3 million tax rap

In a statement, the BIR said it filed charges of tax evasion, perjury and making false records or reports against Ever Bilena before the Department of Justice. The company is being sued for total tax deficiencies of P9.32 million for taxable years 2018 and 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has filed a criminal complaint against popular cosmetic brand Ever Bilena for nearly P10 million in alleged tax deficiencies.

According to the BIR, Ever Bilena made it appear that it had millions of purchases during these years.

However, the revenue agency said there were no such transactions and its purchases were based on non-existent goods and services from a ghost company.

“Fictitious purchases from the ghost companies are intended to over-claim deductions both in the annual income tax return and quarterly value added tax returns which eventually leads to a lesser or almost minimal income and VAT payments,” it said.