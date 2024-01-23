^

4 nabbed for kidnap try on Chinese trader

Nillicent Bautista - The Philippine Star
January 23, 2024 | 12:00am
4 nabbed for kidnap try on Chinese trader
MANILA, Philippines — Four persons were arrested for the foiled kidnapping of a Chinese businesswoman in Pasay yesterday, according to the Southern Police District.

The suspects, identified only as Joe, 43; Jhing, 27; Arn-arn, 47, and John, 25, were apprehended along Roxas Boulevard in Barangay 6 at past 7 a.m.

Members of the Pasay police said they saw a commotion in the area while conducting a routine patrol.

Police responded and caught the suspects in the act of abducting the 35-year-old victim, known only as Dana, who was inside a white BMW.

Upon arresting the suspects, police recovered a handgun, a hammer, two bladed weapons and several ammunition.

The suspects also yielded three small sachets containing suspected shabu.

Police said charges of attempted kidnapping would be filed against the suspects.

Separate complaints for violating Republic Act 10951 or illegal possession of firearms, RA 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, and illegal possession of bladed weapons are being readied against the suspects.

