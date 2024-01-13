Jockey dies after falling off horse in race

Francisco Tuazon, a resident of Manila, lost his balance when one of his stirrups broke, according to initial reports.

BATANGAS, Philippines — A jockey died after falling from his horse during a race in Malvar town on Wednesday night.

Tuazon was also trampled by two horses, including his own.

He was declared dead on arrival at the Daniel Mercado Medical Center in Tanauan City.