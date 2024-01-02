^

60 bags of trash hauled in Luneta after New Year celebration

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 2, 2024 | 7:35pm
60 bags of trash hauled in Luneta after New Year celebration
Cleaners from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority cleaning the trashes at Luneta Park.
MMDA / X (formerly Twitter)

MANILA, Philippines — Sixty trash bags have been collected by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) at Rizal Park in Manila after the New Year celebration.

In a statement by the traffic authority on Tuesday, it reported that it collected a huge amount of trash which mostly consisted of bottles, plastics, food waste, straws and cardboard which was left by people who celebrated New Year in the park.

“Sa paglilinis ng mga miyembro ng MMDA Metro Parkways Clearing Group, matiyaga nilang winalis, iniligpit, at hinakot ang samu't saring basura,” MMDA said in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).

(In cleaning [the park], the members of the MMDA Metro Parkways Clearing Group diligently swept, gathered, and collected various types of garbage.)

MMDA then urged the public to dispose of their waste properly.

“Maging responsableng taga-pangalaga ng kalikasan sa pamamagitan ng pagtatapon ng kalat sa tamang lugar at pagre-recycle ng basura na maaari pang mapakinabangan,” it said.

(Be a responsible custodian of the environment by disposing of waste in the proper places and recycling garbage that can still be utilized.)

Last Christmas, the Manila Local Government Unit said that it collected 41 tons of trash in Luneta Park. 

During the New Year’s Eve celebration, people gathered in public parks, such as the Luneta Park, to watch fireworks displays. 

LUNETA PARK

MMDA

NEW YEAR
