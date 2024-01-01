^

Nation

BFP records 21.1 percent increase in fires in 2023

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
January 1, 2024 | 12:00am
BFP records 21.1 percent increase in fires in 2023
The Bureau of Fire Protection is still trying to determine the cause of the fire that destroyed 210 houses in Barangay Tugbungan, Zamboanga City on December 27, 2023.
Handout

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) has recorded a 21.1 percent increase in fire incidents nationwide after 15,900 were recorded in 2023.

In a radio interview yesterday, BFP spokesperson Fire Supt. Annalee Carbajal-Atienza said that this was an increase of 2,767 incidents compared to the 13,133 fire incidents in 2022.

She said the National Capital Region reported the largest number of incidents and a majority of fires occurred in residential areas.

Carbajal-Atienza added that electrical fault was the number one cause of fires in the Philippines for 2023.

She said that no fire was recorded due to firecrackers.

“From Dec. 24 up to today, it remained zero and we hope it will continue,” Carbajal-Atienza added.

She said that the BFP assured the public of fire truck visibility to prevent fire incidents related to firecrackers during the holiday celebration.

At the same time, Carbajal-Atienza said that the BFP still needs 159 fire trucks in different areas in the country.

“Three weeks ago, we distributed 54 new fire trucks and this brought high morale to us,” she added.

Carbajal-Atienza said the BFP continues its modernization program from 2024 to 2034, including the procurement of helicopters and fire boats.

vuukle comment

BUREAU OF FIRE PROTECTION

FIRE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rains continue to fill Angat Dam

Rains continue to fill Angat Dam

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 3 days ago
Rains have continued to raise the water level in Angat Dam.
Nation
fbtw
Caloocan cracks down on banned fireworks

Caloocan cracks down on banned fireworks

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Seeking to minimize firecracker-related injuries in Caloocan, Mayor Dale Gonzalo Malapitan has ordered an intensified crackdown...
Nation
fbtw
Angat Dam spilling operations continue

Angat Dam spilling operations continue

By Bella Cariaso | 4 days ago
Water release from Angat Dam continued yesterday as its elevation reached almost 214 meters amid continued rains in its ...
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City to strictly enforce firecracker ban

Quezon City to strictly enforce firecracker ban

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The Quezon City government has reminded residents of the prevailing firecracker ban and instead urged them to join the New...
Nation
fbtw
1 charged in kidnap of 6 Chinese, 3 Pinoys

1 charged in kidnap of 6 Chinese, 3 Pinoys

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Criminal charges were filed on Friday against a suspect in the kidnapping of six Chinese and three Filipinos in Ayala Alabang...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LGU budget hiked to P871 billion this year

LGU budget hiked to P871 billion this year

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The budget allocation for local government units (LGUs) this year will increase by six percent to P871 billion as state revenues...
Nation
fbtw
4 fireworks online sellers nabbed

4 fireworks online sellers nabbed

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 1 hour ago
Four alleged online sellers of pyrotechnic products were arrested in Morong, Bataan on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw
3 lotto pot prizes to reach over P100 million

3 lotto pot prizes to reach over P100 million

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 hour ago
Jackpot prizes in three lotto games of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) are expected to reach over P100 million...
Nation
fbtw
College of medicine bills signed into law

College of medicine bills signed into law

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 hour ago
President Marcos has signed into law measures establishing the college of medicine program in four state universities and...
Nation
fbtw
Quake rocks Surigao del Sur

Quake rocks Surigao del Sur

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
A magnitude-4.1 earthquake rocked Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur yesterday morning, almost a month after a major quake jolted the...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with