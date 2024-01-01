BFP records 21.1 percent increase in fires in 2023

The Bureau of Fire Protection is still trying to determine the cause of the fire that destroyed 210 houses in Barangay Tugbungan, Zamboanga City on December 27, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) has recorded a 21.1 percent increase in fire incidents nationwide after 15,900 were recorded in 2023.

In a radio interview yesterday, BFP spokesperson Fire Supt. Annalee Carbajal-Atienza said that this was an increase of 2,767 incidents compared to the 13,133 fire incidents in 2022.

She said the National Capital Region reported the largest number of incidents and a majority of fires occurred in residential areas.

Carbajal-Atienza added that electrical fault was the number one cause of fires in the Philippines for 2023.

She said that no fire was recorded due to firecrackers.

“From Dec. 24 up to today, it remained zero and we hope it will continue,” Carbajal-Atienza added.

She said that the BFP assured the public of fire truck visibility to prevent fire incidents related to firecrackers during the holiday celebration.

At the same time, Carbajal-Atienza said that the BFP still needs 159 fire trucks in different areas in the country.

“Three weeks ago, we distributed 54 new fire trucks and this brought high morale to us,” she added.

Carbajal-Atienza said the BFP continues its modernization program from 2024 to 2034, including the procurement of helicopters and fire boats.